Buyer beware: Colorado man claims Carvana sold him an unsafe stolen car

Kristen Walters

Masked man opening car door lock.

Carvana, an online used car dealer that claims to be "the new way to buy a car," has grown in popularity over the last few years, especially as many local car dealers face shortages of many models of new and used cars.

The online car dealer markets itself as a "hassle-free way to buy a car" and offers a "worry-free guarantee" on its website, but for one Colorado resident, the car buying experience with Carvana turned out to be anything but hassle-free.

Mr. Atencio reported that he purchased a vehicle from Carvana last year. Initially, he was pleased with the car buying process. However, seven months later, a repo truck showed up at his house and took his car.

Apparently, the car Mr. Atencio purchased from Carvana was a rental car that had been stolen and given a fraudulent title. While it might be easy enough to write off this incident as a one-off mishap rather than the norm, the car had other issues that the online car seller should have known about but failed to disclose.

According to reports, the car had previously been in a severe accident and was deemed "a total loss" by an inspection company, which means that it is unsafe to drive. However, the car was superficially repaired and made to look like it did not have any significant damage. According to Mr. Atencio, Carvana did not disclose this information at any point during the car buying process.

A Denver-based inspection mechanic, Norris Shleeter, reported that he as seen several Carvana cars in his shop that had severe damage that should have been disclosed to the customer before the sale.

Although Carvana offered to take the car back from Mr. Atencio and refund the purchase price, Mr. Atencio is suing Carvana in arbitration because he wants the online retailer to reimburse him for the additional costs that he has incurred throughout this process. He also wants Carvana to change its policies so that other customers do not have to go through the same thing that he did in the future.

