Issaquah, WA

This Weekend, Join The Fun and Festivities as Issaquah Finds A Way To "Keep On Swimming'..."

Kristen Kittel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbIeb_0cFNtHk300
Salmon Days 2020(author)

Since Salmon swim upstream, it is no surprise that Salmon Days has returned to Issaquah, WA even though COVID-19 is still ravaging the world.

These strong, inspirational creatures have inspired the local community to persevere and find a way to bring strength and connection even when it is difficult. So Salmon are the perfect reason to have a festival, even if it were simply for the first time, rather than the annual upcoming event celebrating its 52nd year.

Come on out to beautiful downtown Issaquah on Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3 from 10:00am - 6:00pm to experience Salmon Days 2021. Last year, the offerings pretty much only consisted of some chalk art on the street and a couple fish-touting banners donning the fences around hastily arranged outdoor seating for the local restaurants. With another year behind us, the 2021 offerings are thoughtfully, creatively, and exponentially improved.

If you've never made the trek to Seattle's Eastside autumn awesomeness, it might be time to start. You're in for a treat. Literally and figuratively.

One of the most popular aspects to this particular festival is the "Foods From Around The World Food Court," which never disappoints, and this year there are over 40 different scrumptious offerings. There is also incredible live entertainment, some of the best handcrafts created in America, and the satisfaction of being amongst our neighbors once more before the weather turns too cold.

If you're a past regular attendee, it's time to get excited. Many of your favorite vendors are back. The biggest missing element is that there are not going to be activities focused on kids 12 and under, since they are not able to be vaccinated yet and Issaquah's Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to encourage the safety of our younger citizens.

New for you this year is a prize unlike anything this festival has seen before: you could win up to $1,000.00 worth of gift certificate to local businesses with the Salmon Days Trail App.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbRTo_0cFNtHk300
Deets of the New Salmon Days Trail App Game(author)

If you are nervous about a large, semi-crowded event, you can rest assured that there are many precautions in place. Masks are required, there are sanitation stations everywhere, plus a well-organized directional walking path allows for shopping that is socially distanced but doesn't stop traffic.

If you're just not in the mood to be out and about, there's still room for you at this party. You could make a private reservation to tour the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery at another time when you feel more comfortable (it isn't open to the public during the Salmon Days weekend, anyway.) Or learn more about Salmon and the local Puget Sound Ecosystem from the comfort of your own home by watching this video from Robin Kelly and the Cougar Mountain Zoo.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

A lifelong storyteller and curator of unexpected art, passionate about positivity, eager to support other creators and artists, advocate for quiet voices, and a voracious connector of surprising ideas and people.

Seattle, WA
66 followers

More from Kristen Kittel

Simone Biles Is Redefining The American Dream - You Can Too

Girl Power is Good for All of UsPhoto by Timur Romanov on Unsplash. As a young woman, I grew up idolizing two things: women’s gymnastics and Disney princesses. My hero was Mary Lou Retton. I had to see Grease on Broadway when Dominique Dawes got to play cheerleader Patty Simcox- complete with a balance beam routine on the set of the school bleachers. I couldn’t rest until I got the Wheaties box with Shannon Miller & the U.S. Olympic Team featured on it. Meanwhile, I daily wore a plastic crown with my fluffiest pink dress and sang songs from The Little Mermaid.

Read full story
2 comments

My New Go-To: A Review of Zebra Pens

Pens: The Most Useful Power Tool In The GalaxyPhoto by Andrew Seaman on Unsplash. Like life and boxes of chocolates, you don’t always know what you’re going to get with a pen.

Read full story

The ABC's of Back To School 2021

What an exciting time of year! Whether you are gearing up for more remote learning or getting excited about going back to in-person, the start of any new school year is a treasure trove of wonder and potential.

Read full story
Issaquah, WA

A Tribute to the Tributes: Bring Your Family to the Last Night of "Concerts on the Green 2021"

Third Stage performing at Issaquah's "Concerts on the Green 2021"Kristen Kittel. No pandemic was going to stop this 25th Anniversary!. Thanks to the beautiful weather of the PNW, the City of Issaquah has been able to host free, family-friendly musical offerings to its residents every summer since 1996, and this summer is no exception.

Read full story
Issaquah, WA

Pearling Over Politicking: The New Jazz-Style Fiber Installation in Downtown Issaquah

Connecting Through Creativity on Issaquah's Rainier TrailKristen Kittel. Issaquah’s downtown Rainier Trail has donned a new back-to-school outfit, courtesy of emerging public artist Tina Velazquez Hays and the yarn artists of Issaquah (and beyond).

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Game of Gnomes: The Artistic Controversy Continues at 9th and 9th

The War of Art at Salt Lake's 9th and 9thKristen Kittel. It's a silent but steady war. On July 24th, 2021, The Salt Lake Tribune published an article about “Gnome Hill.” Gnome Hill is a collection of adorable garden gnomes situated in the middle of a roundabout on 900 S. Unfortunately, they are currently squatters on the site reserved by the Salt Lake City Arts Council for a piece designed by renowned local artist Stephen Kesler (scheduled for installation this autumn). So the uproar began when the council removed the gnomes for the forthcoming humpback whale sculpture. You read that right. A whale sculpture. In the middle of urban Utah, a landlocked desert. Did no one ever teach these politicians that while their campaign coordinators are always encouraging them to “land a whale,” they probably didn’t mean for them to kiss up to that whale quite so publicly?

Read full story
Issaquah, WA

10 Reasons Not To Miss the Issaquah Farmers Market in 2021

It may be half as big as it used to be, but it’s also twice as good. Like markets everywhere, this little “market-that-could” has weathered the pandemic with creativity and good spirits. Now as they endeavor to ease-up on the once stringent safety precautions, the Issaquah Farmers Market organizers have created a smaller but mightier weekend experience for the whole family.

Read full story

Seeking Calm? Crochet Might Help

Crochet Creations made by my Hook and IKristen Kittel. Let’s take a breath from the political, sociological, philosophical debates and focus on a less controversial subject: why you should pick up crocheting.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

The Best Seattle Family Activity July 23 to August 8: Free Shakespeare In Our Parks

The long-awaited return of LIVE THEATREKristen Kittel. Looking for free and fantastical family fun? You’ve found it with Seattle Shakespeare’s “Wooden O” production of The Comedy of Errors.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy