National Sex Offender Public Website

Were you aware that you could do a sex offender search from one website for ALL 50 states ?

YES! The United States Department of Justice has a website where the public can perform searches.

Regardless of the state you are living in, the Department of Justice has made sex offender locations available and publicly known to everyone living in the United States.

NSOPW’s advanced search tool provides information about sex offenders through a number of search options:

Search by name nationally or with an individual Jurisdiction

Search by address (if provided by Jurisdiction)

Search by ZIP code

Search by county (if provided by Jurisdiction)

Search by city/town (if provided by Jurisdiction)

This tool is SO valuable on so many levels!

If you have children that walk to school ...need I say more?

If you have children that walk to a bus stop (see the above)

If your family is considering moving to an unfamiliar neighborhood

As a parent, you need to be utilizing this tool.

When your kids go over to their friend's houses, ...do you really know their neighbors?

About NSOPW

First established in 2005 as the National Sex Offender Public Registry (NSOPR), NSOPW was renamed by the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006 in honor of 22-year-old college student Dru Sjodin of Grand Forks, North Dakota, a young woman who was kidnapped and murdered by a sex offender who was registered in Minnesota.

How do you access the database?

You can access the database by going to: https://www.nsopw.gov/en/Registry/AllRegistries,

and select the state that you would like to conduct the search in, OR

go to: https://www.nsopw.gov/en/Search/Results and begin your search.

