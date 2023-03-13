OHIO: Do NOT pay the debts of loved ones that have passed away

Do not interpret this article as "legal advice." I am not an attorney but am merely speaking from experience as a resident of the state of Ohio.

OHIO: Family does NOT inherit the debt of family members that have passed away.



IF your family member had credit cards, loans, or even utilities strictly in their name only , and left a debt, (no matter the amount) no family member is responsible for that debt. THAT DEBT DIED WITH THAT INDIVIDUAL!

IF the family member had a cosigner for a loan, utilities, or credit card or had a joint account with someone, even if all the charges were made by the deceased, then the survivor listed on the account IS responsible. Authorized signers or additional cardholders on credit card accounts are not liable, as they didn't originally apply for the credit.

Many companies will try to call and “collect.” You're not responsible . Tell them to get a life. If you are a surviving spouse or child of a deceased person and have no legal responsibility for their credit card debt, the Federal Trade Commission says it is illegal for credit card companies to hound you for payment. If this happens, contact an experienced Ohio probate attorney for guidance.

I discovered this while handling my Mom's final business. Here is a link to reference that the above is correct. [reference]

What do you do if collectors start calling or bills start coming in?

You don't need a fancy letter from an attorney to accompany the bills. These are things you can do on your own!

When the bills start coming in simply enclose a copy of the death certificate ( not the original ) with the bill and mail it back. Heads up, they may continue to send bills for a few months thinking, "You aren't aware of the fact that you are NOT responsible." Continue attaching a COPY of the death certificate and shooting it back to them. Eventually, some, not all, will respond with a "write off" confirmation, showing they have written it off due to the passing of that individual. If you don't get one, it's no big deal. You're still not responsible.

Do not let debt collectors convince you that you are responsible UNLESS ...

your name was on the account too

you borrowed the funds as a co-signer

If you were an authorized user on a credit card account that belonged to the person who died, that does not make you responsible for paying the debt.

This "not responsible for debts" includes credit cards AND utility bills as well.

What happens to a vehicle when the owner dies in Ohio?

If the deceased left a vehicle, the title must be transferred to a Surviving Spouse and/or a beneficiary to utilize or sell the vehicle. The State of Ohio allows Surviving Spouses of the deceased to transfer the title and keep the current license plates for a small transfer fee.

What happens to car payments when someone dies?

Auto loans don't disappear when the car owner passes away. Any debts the person owed in life will still need to be paid. Typically car loans have a death clause that details the repayment process if the borrower dies. If there's a will, the heir or heirs might inherit the loan along with the vehicle.

What debts are not forgiven at death?

Tax debt

Tax debt doesn't disappear when you die, and your estate must pay the IRS whatever you owe. The executor of your estate will have to file a tax return for your estate in the year of your death on any income for that year, including investment interest, retirement accounts, and Social Security payments

If your name is currently on an account with someone else, this sure gives you a lot to think about, doesn't it?

