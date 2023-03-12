Are you Dragging Your Feet on Getting a Job?

Is Simply Not Working Right Now Really a Good idea?

Photo by Mantas Hesthaven on Unsplash

In December 2022 the labor shortage rose to 11 Million in the US. 11 MILLION!

HOW ARE PEOPLE SURVIVING?

With wages increasing drastically people are still not applying for these vacant jobs!

So where am I going with this?

In a nutshell, for those who are currently refusing to accept a position at the current high wages being paid by employers, if you don't accept a position soon, "someone else will."

Customs and Border Protection sources told Fox News border agents have tallied 1.2 million migrants who got away after an illegal crossing since January 2021.

Does anyone else have their finger on the pulse of what I'm saying?

If you don't apply for these jobs, eventually the illegal immigrants entering the US WILL. And, it's a no-brainer to say that "eventually" our current labor shortage will be gone!

According to Pew Research Center -

Americans generally agree that immigrants – whether undocumented or living legally in the country – mostly do not work in jobs that U.S. citizens want, with a majority saying so across racial and ethnic groups and among both political parties. This is particularly true when it comes to undocumented immigrants. About three-quarters of adults (77%) say undocumented immigrants mostly fill jobs U.S. citizens do not want, while 21% say undocumented immigrants fill jobs U.S. citizens would like to have, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted April 29 to May 5.

Currently, there is still a vast amount of jobs available for US Citizens. But these numbers WILL start dwindling. DO NOT WAIT UNTIL THEY'RE GONE before considering job searching.

Waiting could bite you in the butt.