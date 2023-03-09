Apple offers Education Pricing on Products to Educators & Families!

Save on a new Mac, iPad, watches, and more with Apple education pricing!

Apple products have long been a popular choice among students, teachers, and educators. To support the education community, Apple offers a special education discount on its products, including Macs, iPads, and Apple accessories.

Photo by zhang kaiyv on Unsplash

No need to provide proof!

To take advantage of the education discount, all you need to do is visit the Apple education store.

The education pricing will be listed in the store for each item

- United States: ** https://www.apple.com/us-edu/store **

Once you're in the store, you will automatically be given the discount (sometimes they also offer gift cards, AirPods, etc. on top of the discount). This is a great way to save money on your next Apple purchase while supporting your education or career goals.

In conclusion, if you're looking to purchase an Apple product and you're a student, teacher, or educator, be sure to take advantage of the education discount. It's a great way to get the technology you need while also supporting your education or career goals.

You will be given the option of having your items shipped or you can arrange to pick up your purchases at your closest Apple store.

If you and your family are users of Apple products and want to save ALOT of money, THIS is the way to go! I don't believe you will find these prices at the big box stores. No names mentioned, but YOU KNOW who they are!

