Jersey Mike's 2023 Day of Giving

What is Jersey Mike's Day of Giving?

Photo by Jersey Mike's

During the month of March, customers are invited to come into our restaurant and donate to our local charity partner. The campaign culminates in a nationwide event, Jersey Mike's "Day of Giving" on the last Wednesday of March when 100% of the day's sales are donated to the local partner charity.

Most companies give "a portion of the proceeds" but THIS COMPANY gives 100% of their proceeds! And this is NOT the first time they're doing this!

This is Jersey Mike's 13th Annual Month of Giving in March!

In the past two years, Jersey Mike's has donated nearly $8 million to Feeding America, helping provide over 75 million meals* through the organization's nationwide network of 200 local member food banks!

During the month of March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. Charities include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks, and more. As an added incentive, special deals will be announced each week on Twitter and through Jersey Mike’s email club.

At the first nationwide fundraiser in 2011, all of Jersey Mike’s 454 locations raised $600,000 for 66 charities. Since then, Jersey Mike’s annual Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

Head to Jersey Mike’s for their annual day of giving on March 29th! ALL SALES from 41 locations on this day will benefit pediatric cancer research at Seattle Children’s, find the one closest to you!

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Audience: All Families

Web Link: www.jerseymikes.com

