Grab a free cone at Dairy Queen on Monday, March 20th!

Grab a free cone at Dairy Queen Monday, March 20th!

Photo by Dairy Queen

You can get a free one at participating Dairy Queen locations on Monday, March 20, as DQ celebrates its annual “Free Cone Day” to mark the first day of spring. “We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season!” What are you doing this treat szn?

Spring begins on March 20th and the best way to kick off treat szn is with Free Cone Day at a DQ® location. On March 20th, stop by your local DQ® location and grab a small cone free of charge. (You saw that, right? FREE OF CHARGE!) That’s right, the iconic curl you crave is 100% free on March 20. All you have to do is show up and order! And as long as you’re stopping by, check out the rest of the menu and enjoy even more delicious DQ® Treats. Because nothing says treat szn like a classic DQ® Treat.

The only stipulations are:

1. You can only get a “small” size

2. The ONLY flavor you can get is vanilla

3. Limit one per person (while supplies last)

4. This special may not be valid on deliveries or mobile orders

5. This special is NOT valid at “non-mall” locations

Free small vanilla cone at participating U.S. non-mall locations. All day, limit one per person. While supplies last. May not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

So, load up the family on March 20th and head to your local Dairy Queen for that cone with the iconic curl that you know you're all craving!

#riversideohio #fairbornohio #daytonohio