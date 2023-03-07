Happy Birthday Esther Price 3/6/2023

Photo by Esther Price Candies

Today, Esther Price, the founder of Esther Price Candies, would have been 119 years old!

Esther began making candy by hand after learning how to make fudge at school in her home economics class.

I was thrilled everytime I stirred a pan of candy!" - Esther Price

She began selling chocolates from her home as a teenager and she was extremely successful in her endeavors.

As a teenager in the early 1920s, Esther Rose Rohman had to make a tough decision — finish high school or take a job at Rike's Department Store. She chose to go to work, and in her autobiography, "Chocolate Covered Cherries," she wrote it was "the best thing that ever happened to me."

Esther married Ralph Price in 1924, left her job at Rike’s, and had twins. To help make ends meet for the young family, she made fudge to sell to former co-workers.

As a young mother in 1926, she started making hand-made chocolate treats full-time and sold them in stores to help support her young family.

Mrs. Price grew her candy business into a multi-million dollar empire covering 8 states, as well as worldwide mail-order sales and placement in flower shops, grocery stores, and gift shops. Esther's candies are still sold around the world in their iconic gold foil boxes with a red ribbon hand-tied onto each one.

Voted the best chocolate candy made in America 12 times from 1955 to 2016.

After more than 50 years of candy making, Price retired and sold the business in 1976.

In 1991, Esther's granddaughter, Linda Otto Lipsett, encouraged (and assisted) her in documenting her life. Together, they wrote, "Chocolate Covered Cherries - Esther Price's Memories".

For anyone interested in the life of Esther Price and the history of her delicious candy making skills. The only thing this book is lacking is a box of her chocolates to enjoy while reading. - Sarah / Amazon Review

The iconic Dayton candy maker Esther Price passed away at the age of 89, two months shy of her 90th birthday. She was laid to rest beside her husband Ralph at Mount Zion Shoup Cemetery in Beavercreek, Ohio.

Her sweet legacy still continues to live on!

There are currently 7 Esther Price Candies stores where you can purchase her products or you can find them at Kroger, Meijer, and Remke Markets.

The main location is 1709 Wayne Avenue, Dayton, OH 45410.