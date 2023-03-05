Can Two People Be Placed in The Same Plot? YES!

Photo by J Yeo on Unsplash

A companion plot is typically purchased by a married couple or long-term partners. You can either opt for a side-by-side burial, which is two individual plots next to each other, or you can choose a “double-depth” plot, in which the caskets lay one on top of each other.



Cremated remains may be buried in a cemetery plot alongside buried caskets. Because cremated remains take up less space, many cemeteries allow multiple urns to be buried in a single plot.



Depending upon the cemetery's policy, you may be able to save a grave space by having the cremains buried on top of the casketed remains of your spouse, or utilize the space provided next to him/her. Many cemeteries allow for multiple cremated remains to be interred in a single grave space.



The vast majority of cemeteries will allow at least two urns to be buried in one burial plot. In some cases, a cemetery will allow four and even up to six for interment in one space. When considering multiple remains in one plot, you need to ask the cemetery what they permit. You can purchase a joint burial plot in advance and dictate who else has the right to the reserved space.



Now, the downside to having multiple remains in one plot is simply this – you will be charged an “opening and closing fee” ...for each.



And if you're wondering how many caskets can be buried in one plot, the answer is - Single-space plots hold a single casket with one body. Double-depth companion plots hold two stacked caskets.