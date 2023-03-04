Egg Prices "Suddenly" Decrease Following Requests to the FTC for Investigations

Egg prices increased by 137% in 2023 and American Citizens have had enough, Farmers have had enough and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed has had enough!

On January 24, 2023 U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers.

Reed Asks FTC to Crack Down on Possible Egg Price Gouging AS AMERICANS ARE BEING FORCED TO ‘SHELL OUT’ MORE FOR A DOZEN EGGS AT THE STORE, U.S. SENATOR ASKS CONSUMER WATCHDOG TO EXAMINE SOARING PROFITS TO SEE IF ‘FOWL PLAY’ OR COLLUSIVE PRICING BY INDUSTRY GIANTS COULD BE UNFAIRLY HARMING CONSUMERS

Evidentally following this looming investigation, egg prices began to "suddenly fall!"

In a search of several various stores in the Dayton, OH area on 03/04/2023, the price of eggs seemed to have mysteriously dropped by 50%!

It's a miracle! Or is it also due to the farmer-led Farm Action advocacy group that sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission, dated January 19, 2023, RE: Price Gouging and Collusion in Shell Eggs Sector?

Below is an online image from Walmart in the Dayton, OH area noting the "sudden price reduction"

Photo by Walmart

Below is an online image from Meijer in Dayton, OH area noting the "sudden price reduction"

Photo by Meijer

The national average retail price of a dozen eggs hit $4.25 in December, up from $1.79 a year earlier, according to the latest government data.

In their letter to the FTC, The Farm Action Advocacy Group clearly stated -

“the real culprit behind this 138 percent hike in the price of a carton of eggs appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits reaching as high as 40 percent.“

In closing, they also noted:

"We urge the FTC to promptly open an investigation into the egg industry, prosecute any violations of the antitrust laws it finds within, and ultimately, get the American people their money back."