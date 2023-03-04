Photo by Pauer Sports

Pauer Sports Fish Fry Casino Night

is being held this evening (3/4/23) at:

Huber Heights Athletic Foundation

5367 Fishburg Rd.

Huber Heights, OH 45424

from 6 pm to 11 pm.

Come out and support youth Baseball and Softball Teams.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the Door

All-you-can-eat fish

All-you-can-drink beer

Raffles

Pull Tabs

Showdown

Blackjack

Jell-O shots

50/50

Door Prizes

Below is a highlight of some of the awesome raffles that will be going on during this event!

Photo by Christina Brewer

BURROW PANDA RAFFLE BASKET

The winner will receive:

Wifi HD Camera Voice Control Drone

Joe Burrow Tee

Joe Burrow crew sweatshirt

Bengals Earrings

Cup of Joe mason Cup

5 Bengals Magnets

Pauer Tumbler

Pauer Panda Koozie Can holder

Popcorn Tumbler

Popcorn Cup

3 Hair wraps

AMC Giftcard

Photo by Christina Brewer

FINGER-LICKIN' GOOD RAFFLE BASKET

The winner will receive:

1 Bottle BW Mild

1 Bottle BW3 Sweet BBQ

1 Bottle BW3 Hot

1 Bottle BW3 Caribbean Jerk

1 Bottle BW3 Spicy Garlic

1 Bottle BW3 Asian Zing

Frickers Beer Glass

Frickers bucket

Frickers Coupon for free Appetizer

$5 Frickers Fun Bucks

White Claw koozie

White Claw Tabagon

Sunglasses

$40 Roosters Gift Certificate

Photo by Christina Brewer

GENTLEMEN'S BASKET

The winner will receive:

2 Jack Daniel Glasses

Fireball shots

10 Lottery Tickets

Drinking Game

Shot glass

Hangover Trilogy

Wireless Earbuds

Chips & Salsa

Peanuts

Beef Jerky

Candy

Photo by Christina Brewer

AT THE CAR WASH RAFFLE BASKET

The winner will receive:

2 Full Detail Services at White Allen Chevrolet

2 Oil Changes at White Allen Chevrolet

Armorall Air freshener

Armorall Protectant

Armorall Car Wash

Armorall Disinfectant

Armorall Leather Care

Towel