Pauer Sports Fish Fry Casino Night
is being held this evening (3/4/23) at:
Huber Heights Athletic Foundation
5367 Fishburg Rd.
Huber Heights, OH 45424
from 6 pm to 11 pm.
Come out and support youth Baseball and Softball Teams.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the Door
- All-you-can-eat fish
- All-you-can-drink beer
- Raffles
- Pull Tabs
- Showdown
- Blackjack
- Jell-O shots
- 50/50
- Door Prizes
Below is a highlight of some of the awesome raffles that will be going on during this event!
BURROW PANDA RAFFLE BASKET
The winner will receive:
Wifi HD Camera Voice Control Drone
Joe Burrow Tee
Joe Burrow crew sweatshirt
Bengals Earrings
Cup of Joe mason Cup
5 Bengals Magnets
Pauer Tumbler
Pauer Panda Koozie Can holder
Popcorn Tumbler
Popcorn Cup
3 Hair wraps
AMC Giftcard
FINGER-LICKIN' GOOD RAFFLE BASKET
The winner will receive:
1 Bottle BW Mild
1 Bottle BW3 Sweet BBQ
1 Bottle BW3 Hot
1 Bottle BW3 Caribbean Jerk
1 Bottle BW3 Spicy Garlic
1 Bottle BW3 Asian Zing
Frickers Beer Glass
Frickers bucket
Frickers Coupon for free Appetizer
$5 Frickers Fun Bucks
White Claw koozie
White Claw Tabagon
Sunglasses
$40 Roosters Gift Certificate
GENTLEMEN'S BASKET
The winner will receive:
2 Jack Daniel Glasses
Fireball shots
10 Lottery Tickets
Drinking Game
Shot glass
Hangover Trilogy
Wireless Earbuds
Chips & Salsa
Peanuts
Beef Jerky
Candy
AT THE CAR WASH RAFFLE BASKET
The winner will receive:
2 Full Detail Services at White Allen Chevrolet
2 Oil Changes at White Allen Chevrolet
Armorall Air freshener
Armorall Protectant
Armorall Car Wash
Armorall Disinfectant
Armorall Leather Care
Towel
Comments / 0