Signs of Xanax Abuse in a Family Member or Loved One

Years ago we didn't realize the side effects of so many things. In 1956, a Surgeon General's scientific study group determined that there was a causal relationship between excessive cigarette smoking and lung cancer.

Through the years so many other drugs and their addictions are being revealed. It has also been discovered that Xanax is HIGHLY addictive.

Xanax is highly addictive due to its mood-boosting properties and ability to give you an all-around feeling of wellness. For this reason, it is easy for your brain to form a dependency on the drug. Once you get hooked on the pills, you will find that you do not want to get off them.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Xanax for very short-term treatment for most conditions. Eight weeks is the maximum amount of time they should be taken, specifically to treat panic disorder. Most physicians or therapists will prescribe Xanax for “as-needed” treatment.



However, you need to know the long-term side effects of Xanax abuse and how this dangerous drug can harm you. People who misuse Xanax are at risk of developing an addiction to this drug or at least a physical dependence on it to regulate their brain chemistry. This can lead to long-term abuse, which includes taking this medication for months or even years without appropriate medical supervision. This may lead to chronic health problems, including:

Psychological changes: Xanax in particular can trigger narcissistic personality traits, hyper-confidence, and carelessness. By depressing neurotransmitters, the brain chemistry associated with empathy is reduced, according to some small-scale studies. This can lead to problematic behaviors that strain personal relationships, making other psychological problems worse.



Signs of Xanax Abuse If you suspect a loved one may have taken Xanax and you are worried about them, you can look for some behaviors and physical signs, such as Drowsiness, Slurring of speech, Blurry vision, Motor-coordination difficulty, Dizziness, Feeling weak, Difficulty breathing, Respiratory failure, Coma.

Some other common signs to watch out for include: Neglecting physical appearance, Losing interest in hobbies or activities of enjoyment, Shifty and secretive behavior, Financial problems, Relationship issues, and Manipulative behavior.

How to Deal With Someone on Xanax

Assure the long-time Xanax addict that you understand they are suffering from a disease and not a lack of will.

Approach the person individually instead of in a group, which may be intimidating.

Tell the long-term Xanax user how the drug has affected their life and yours.

Ask the person if they are willing to accept help and possibly medical attention.

Remain calm and don’t yell or become angry or frustrated.

You can’t force someone to accept the idea of going to a treatment center.

Seek professional guidance to prepare for this critical conversation.

Get your loved one professional help if you suspect they are addicted to Xanax.