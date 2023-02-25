Security Photo by John Salvino on Unsplash

Parents, Please Ask for a Background Check When Seeking a Babysitter

I cannot tell you how many times I have seen posts in Facebook groups where parents are seeking a babysitter for their child or children of different ages. I understand that things are different today but I can’t help but wonder if they don’t realize …how different things are today.

Professional childcare with a company IS expensive and I get that. But to seek out strangers in social media groups to care for your child is not safe ! It reeks of the desperation that I know parents endure because they have to work!



You need to know the stats:

· There are an estimated 500,000 online predators active each day.

As with any employer, asking a prospective sitter to obtain a background check should not be an issue! It may insult some, but for others, it won't be offensive. The ones it offends are the ones I’d worry about. And, as with any employer, you can have the applicant pay the fees. This is NOT uncommon.

Where can a person get a background check? At the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, some schools also provide this service. Contact your State Attorney General for a list of agencies that provide these services. You want a BCI&I and/or FBI Background check. BCII covers a background check for the state they live in, and FBI covers the nation.

When you take your child or children out in your vehicle, you place them in a seatbelt. When they are ill, you take them to the doctor. Why, because you love them and want them to be safe ! Getting a background check is another layer of safety for your children.

If nothing is returned on their background they will be able to present a “Certificate”. If they have a record, the background check will take a bit longer to return.

In addition, I also recommend getting interior cameras for your home. Again, it’s another layer of security.

Let’s protect our kids to the best of our ability.

