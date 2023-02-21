Facebook is charging and many are walking away. Here is how to backup your Data.

Facebook Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

How many photos have you uploaded on Facebook? How many albums do you have? Personally, I have quite a few. I have thousands.

After Zuckerberg announced that he was going to have a paid subscription service for Facebook many have elected to just walk away.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, granting users a hallowed blue check for a monthly fee.

Meta Verified will cost $11.99 a month on the web and $14.99 a month on iOS. It’s launching in Australia and New Zealand this week ahead of a wider rollout.

For those who have elected to walk away or those who would simply like their data in the event they ever get locked out or permanently placed in Facebook jail, below are the steps to get your data.

How to Backup Your Facebook Data

· Log in to your Facebook Account and go to “Settings”

·Tap on “Your Facebook Information,” then click on “Download your Information,” and tap on the “View” button

· A default page will appear showing a Request a download option

· Here, select “HTML” or “JSON” under the Format drop-down.

(HTML format will be good if one wants to download it onto their pc. It is easily viewable offline. In comparison, JSON format is required when one wants to import Facebook data to another service provider).

· Choose the quality of media from High, Medium, or Low

· Within the Date Range drop-down alternative, select the time period from the given options.

· Click on the checkbox to choose or deselect the information need in backup

· Scroll down the page and find the “Request a download” button and click on it

· Go to the “Available Files” tab.

Facebook Back up download may take time. Once the record is prepared, the user should get an email notification from Facebook to download it. Beneath the Available Files tab area, A button to download the file in ZIP format will appear.

Save it to your desktop in a folder. After you have placed the ZIP file in the folder on your desktop, unzip it to reveal all your data.



