Not All or Most Funeral Expenses Are Necessary

When my Mom passed away she had the best of the best for her funeral. She deserved that. She was so very loved and we shared so much through the years, along with our love of Mallow Cups. I had gotten her some prior to her passing. On the day of her funeral, I made sure she got those. They are still with her today.

My Mom knew that not all funeral expenses were necessary. Honestly, I think she would have had a fit if she knew what we spent on hers. Are all funeral expenses necessary? Mom didn't think so and personally, I don't think so. There are many reasons I do not feel they're necessary and I'll tell you why.

Embalming isn't necessary .

Many people are not aware of that. Embalming is an invasive procedure that is rarely required by law. “No state requires embalming as a condition of being buried. No state law requires a coffin or casket.” While there are situations where it can be useful (for example, a long period between death and viewing), in no state is it required when burial or cremation is planned within two days, and in most states, refrigeration is a viable alternative.

Embalming costs between $500 and $1000.

Did you know that Walmart sells coffins ?

I kid you not! My Dad brought this to my attention several years ago. He was talking about getting one but wasn't sure where to store it until he needed it. True story.

The average cost of a coffin in a funeral home is anywhere from $2500 to $10,000. (And no, I'm not getting any kickbacks for letting people know this.)

Is a Burial Vault necessary ?

NO!

Burial vaults are often much more expensive than grave liners. Grave liners usually cost between $700 and $1000, while burial vaults usually cost between $900 and $7000, though they can cost as much as $10,000 or $13,000.



I have shared many interesting conversations with my Dad. The conversations we have shared are mostly hilarious, some are delightful but many are truly intriguing. This is one of those intriguing conversations.

In discussing our personal wishes for our final arrangements -

Dad: “Make sure you get me a vault.”

Me: “I don't want a vault, Pop.”

Dad: “Oh I want one for sure.”

Me: “Why?”

Dad: “Well, to protect my body of course.”

Me: “What do mean?”

Dad: “Well, if there's an earthquake or something the vault will protect my body. Why don't you want one?”

Me: “Dad... I'll be dead. Why would you want to preserve something that's dead?”

Dad: “Oh”

Me: “Hey Pop, if there's an earthquake and we need food, I know where we can get some mallow cups.”

I hope this article gives you knowledge that will help you in making decisions for final arrangements.

