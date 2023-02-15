fourty or forty Photo by Kris Arquilla

All of my life I have spelled 40 as "fourty". ALL of my life I have done this! I have hand-written it on my checks for as long as I can possibly remember. F-o-u-r-t-y. Last week I discovered this was NOT correct! When did this change? It came up as a typo and my first thought was, "Well... that's not right." So I googled it and sure enough it said, -

“Fourty” is sometimes used instead of forty, but this is incorrect. Although “four” is the correct spelling of 4, “fourty” is not a real word and should be avoided.

The "but this is incorrect" appeared to be screaming at me. The only thing it didn't have was my name on it.

In further investigating this little embarrassing hiccup in my life, I discovered that at the beginning of the 15th century, numerous vowel shifts happened, which reflected dialects and admitted ways of speaking and writing. During this time, both spellings and pronunciation of countless English words changed, and fourty was one of them. Thus fourty became forty as we know today.

The 15th century was from 1401-1500. I wasn't even born then! How did I latch on to that century's spelling of it and continue to use it throughout my life? Why didn't anyone ever correct me? No. This isn't the worst thing that could possibly happen but it sure made me laugh for several days after discovering it. I've always taken pride in my spelling but somehow, this one seemed to escape me.

Will I continue to add the "u"?

The rebel within me says, "Just do it."