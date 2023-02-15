OHIO: What Needs To Be Done After a Loved One Passes?

What do I do after a loved one passes? Photo by Elisa Ventur on Unsplash

DISCLAIMER: The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information and content noted are for general informational purposes only.

This article is based upon my experiences and is isolated to OHIO ONLY. If you live in another state please refer to your state for that information.

WHEN A LOVED ONE DIES, WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE? WHO DO YOU NOTIFY?

(These are things that need to be addressed after the funeral has been finalized.)

Let's get right into this.

GET MULTIPLE COPIES OF THE DEATH CERTIFICATE

You will definitely need originals to give to the life insurance company (if applicable) and the bank. These can generally be obtained by the funeral home.

OBTAIN COPIES OF ALL INSURANCE POLICIES life, health, disability, homeowners, auto, and any others, and notify those companies.

NOTIFY ALL THREE CREDIT BUREAUS - Have a death notice placed on their account Mail a COPY of the death certificate to all three: Equifax, Transunion, and Experian

You would not believe the scammers that sit and watch for death notices just to steal identities. Shut these down.

According to AARP “Each year they use the identities of nearly 2.5 million deceased Americans to fraudulently open credit card accounts, apply for loans and get a cellphone or other services, according to fraud prevention firm ID Analytics.”

TRANSFER ALL TITLES

[Ohio BMV reference]

FYI: Did you know that you can get a

Transfer on Death (TOD) As the sole owner of a motor vehicle, watercraft, or outboard motor, an individual may designate a beneficiary or beneficiaries to an Ohio title with a signed and notarized Affidavit to Designate a Beneficiary (form BMV 3811) submitted to a County Clerk of Courts Title Office. The beneficiary may be an individual, corporation, organization, trust, or other legal entity. A replacement title will be issued with the Transfer on Death on record.

OR a

Transfer with Rights of Survivorship (WROS) For joint ownership with right of survivorship, the owner’s names on the title are shown as John Doe and Mary Smith or WROS Signature of each party is required if both are living If one party is deceased, the surviving party applies for the certificate of title and the title is issued in the survivor’s name showing “acquired by right of survivorship” For joint ownership without right of survivorship, the owner’s name on the title will be shown as John Doe and Mary Smith. The signature of each party is required if both are living If one party is deceased, the signature of an executor or an administrator is required

CONTACT SOCIAL SECURITY OR PENSION PROVIDERS

The last thing you want to face is overpayments.

CONTACT UTILITY COMPANIES

CONTACT CREDIT CARD COMPANIES AND BANKS

