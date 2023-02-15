OHIO: Family does NOT inherit the debt of family members that have passed away

DISCLAIMER: The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information and content noted are for general informational purposes only.

I learned a lot after my Mom passed away. A LOT. I learned valuable information that definitely proved to be quite an asset and I wanted to share that information with others. I hope you never need it, but in the event that one day you do, you will have the basic knowledge. Knowledge is power.

Stressed Photo by Simran Sood on Unsplash

Keep in mind – she lived in Ohio and passed away in Ohio, so what I'm sharing is related to OHIO ONLY as I'm not familiar with laws in other states.

Did you know:

Family does NOT inherit the debt of family members that have passed away.

IF your family member had credit cards, loans, or even utilities strictly in their name only , and left a debt, (no matter the amount) no family member is responsible for that debt. That debt died with that individual.

IF the family member had a cosigner for a loan, utilities, or credit card or had a joint account with someone, even if all the charges were made by the deceased, then the survivor listed on the account IS responsible. Authorized signers or additional cardholders on credit card accounts are not liable, as they didn't originally apply for the credit.

Many companies will try to call and “collect.” You're not responsible . Tell them to get a life. If you are a surviving spouse or child of a deceased person and have no legal responsibility for their credit card debt, the Federal Trade Commission says it is illegal for credit card companies to hound you for payment . If this happens, contact an experienced Ohio probate attorney for guidance.



I discovered this while handling my Mom's final business. Here is a link to reference that the above is correct. [reference]

When the bills start coming in simply enclose a copy (not the original) with the bill and mail it back.

If your name is on an account with someone else, this sure gives you a lot to think about, doesn't it?

There is a lot to share so I will be writing multiple articles. If this has helped you, please hit the follow button.