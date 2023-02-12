Beavercreek, OH

Special Olympics Bowling Volunteers Needed!

Kris

Special Olympics of Greater Dayton is in need of volunteers for the 2023 Area 2 Regional Bowling Event! What a GREAT opportunity for individuals and groups to be a part of something awesome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftvOP_0kl1TSeZ00
Special Olympics BowlingPhoto bySpecial Olympics

We are in need of:

  • Lane Runners
  • Lane Supervisor
  • Lane Assistants

The event will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at:

Beaver-Vu Bowling Center
1238 N. Fairfield Rd.
Beavercreek, OH 45432
12:00PM – 4:30PM

Map


If you are interested please sign-up online!


If you have questions, please go to the sign-up page and click on the “contact” link to message Nancy Ezerski.

Please support Special Olympics and help make a difference!

We always hear from the athletes, but what about the thousands of volunteers that make the Special Olympics World Games possible?

Volunteers are the backbone of the Special Olympics movement. They are coaches, trainers, officials, event organizers, fundraisers and managers. They can also be unified partners—playing alongside athletes with intellectual disabilities—or fans cheering in the stands.

Our volunteers are all ages and their commitments can range from an afternoon to a lifetime. From China to the United States, Ghana to Singapore, Australia to Paraguay, Ireland to India, our volunteers are helping to bring out the champion in every Special Olympics athlete.

Special Olympics would not exist today—and could not have been created—without the time, energy, commitment and enthusiasm of our volunteers. We owe so much to these millions of people who find the time to make the world a better place.


Please support Special Olympics and help make a difference!

