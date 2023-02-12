The Heart of Special Needs Parents

With special thanks to Mariana Lin. She helps us to put into words what many of us parents struggle to say.

Parents and child Photo by Nienke Burger on Unsplash

One out of every 10 children under the age of 14 has some type of special need, which includes any physical, cognitive, or medical disability, or chronic or life-threatening illness. About two to three children out of every 1,000 have cerebral palsy.

Due to a traumatic pregnancy, my son is one of them. When Jimmy was approximately 2 years old we realized that “something” just wasn't right. He was very delayed in his developmental growth, both physically and fundamentally. He did not start walking until he was 2. When he began his first year of school is when we were VERY aware that …something was just not right. An MRI revealed that as a result of complications during my pregnancy, Jimmy had been born with CP. Raising a child with any special needs is a blessing and a challenge. A challenge for obvious reasons, and a blessing because you don't know the depths of victory and joy until you see your child overcoming challenges that others take for granted. You may know a special needs parent or perhaps you are one. As a special needs parent, I don’t often share this portion of my personal life with strangers, but generally just my family and closest friends. I don’t claim to speak for every special needs parent. I am speaking from my heart regarding my thoughts, feelings, and opinions.

1. My husband and I are tired. Parenting is already an exhausting endeavor. But parenting a special needs child takes things to another level of fatigue. As parents, we all want our children to be socially interactive as much as possible. Raising a child that will never drive means that we will always need to provide transportation as well as some chaperoning. Paperwork and bills stack up, spare time is spent advocating for him in the federal and educational system. This is not to mention the emotional toll of raising a special needs child, since the peaks and valleys seem so much more extreme for us. We are always appreciative of any amount of grace or help from friends to make our life easier, no matter how small. I work Full-Time and my husband is CEO of our home and is the primary organizer of all of Jimmy’s events and activities. Some days,… many days, most days …I know he works harder than me.

2. I am jealous. It’s hard for me to openly say that, but it’s true. When I see 16, 17, 18, and 19-year-olds getting their driver’s licenses, I feel a pang of jealousy knowing that my son will never drive. As he reached the "driving age" I could see the absolute longing in his eyes to be behind a steering wheel and not understand why he couldn't. It hurts when I see my son struggling so hard to learn to do something that comes naturally to a typical kid …like reading. It sounds petty, but it doesn't diminish all the joy and pride my husband and I have in our son’s accomplishments. Most parents attend “school conferences”. Most school conferences are 30 min. and are filled with general reports of a child’s educational progress. Parents of a child with special needs attend an “IEP Conference”. (Individual Educational Program) IEPs can last up to 2.5 hrs and the meetings are literally filled with a team of specialized individuals that have dedicated their training and time to helping families and individuals with special needs. Many individuals from those teams have become our lifelong friends. From the first initial IEP, all concerns are focused on “one mission”. Which leads me to the next point…

3. I am scared. I will share something that I usually don’t discuss; my “IEP meltdown”. IEPs focus primarily on learning and achieving “life skills” that will prepare people with special needs after the formal education process has been completed. During a specific IEP Meeting, while Jimmy was in Middle School, it suddenly occurred to me that particular day, during THAT particular meeting…. my husband and I may not be here one day! I became so overwhelmed with emotions that I had to excuse myself from the room leaving my husband to face “the team.” I am confident that somewhere in “someone’s documentation” it was noted, “do not discuss Jimmy living in a group home. His Mother will have a MAJOR meltdown.” I worry about Jimmy's future, whether he will ever get married, have children or live independently. I am scared thinking of the hurts he will experience being "different" in what's often a harsh world (not to mention that I fear for the physical safety of the person who inflicts any hurt upon my son). I do fear what will happen to Jimmy if anything were to happen to me and my husband and his Sister. I simply fear, “what if no one is there for him?” I fear that routines he has come so accustomed to and welcomes will abruptly change. In spite of this, my fears have subsided greatly over the years because of my deep faith.

4. I wish you would stop saying, “retarded…” “short bus,”… “___tard” - People don’t usually say these comments to be intentionally cruel and I’m confident I made them myself before Jimmy was born. But now, whenever I hear them, I feel a HUGE pang of hurt. HUGE. I see it on Facebook being slung around like it’s some “popular and hip phrase” that will increase the popularity of the poster. Please stop saying comments remotely close to those terms. It’s disrespectful and hurtful to those who love and raise the kids you are mocking, (not to mention the kids themselves). Many parents on Facebook have a child with special needs. Someone used the word retarded in my presence one day while I was at work. I approached them and asked them to please not use that word. About an hour went by, and that person came to me and said, “I don’t understand why it offends you so much.” In trying to find the words through the tears I was fighting back, I realized I could not find the words to make them understand. So, very gently, I reached over, took their hand, bowed my head, and openly prayed, “Father God, let ______ have a child with special needs so that she will have a better understanding ….” She jerked her hand away very quickly. At that moment she looked at me and said, “I got it.”

There is power in our words. They are not “just words.” When you say the word “retarded” in the presence of a parent who has a child with special needs, you wound that parent’s soul. They may not have the courage to confront you. Some may, some may not, but know this when they walk away from your presence they have a wound that only God can heal.

5. I want to talk about my son/It's hard to talk about my son. My son is one of the most awe-inspiring things to happen in my life. Some days I want to shout from the top of the Empire State Building how funny and handsome he is, or how he accomplished something in school (he recently graduated High School!). I don't often share with others, even close friends and family, the depths of what we go through when it comes to Jimmy. But it doesn't mean that I don't want to learn how to share our life with others. Raising a special needs child has changed our life. I was raised in a family that valued performance, independence, and perfection above all else, and unconsciously I'd come to judge myself and others through this lens. Nothing breaks this lens more than having a sweet, innocent child who is born with impairments that make an ordinary living and ordinary "performance" difficult or even impossible.

6. I love each of my children equally. I worry that she may not realize that. Jimmy has a Sister that is 13 years his senior. Due to the age gap my husband and I feel as though we had two children that were raised as single children with no siblings. Our daughter Amber is an absolute jewel and has been blessed with so many exceptional gifts from the Father above. Many days I know that she feels overshadowed by her brother's needs as a result of his disabilities. Jimmy simply demands more time and attention and she is aware of that. …and she has never …ever …EVER complained. We want her to always know that the scale of love is and always has been equal. And that our pride in her accomplishments is just as great as those of her brother. She has blessed her Dad and me with her incredible and fascinating life! Amber has grown into a unique individual with a strong spirit and a heart of a child. She has blessed us above and beyond with her exciting zeal for life! She has given us a grandson that we absolutely adore. She has a beautiful spirit and is such an absolute giver. The pride and love we have for her are immeasurable. We don’t ever want her to doubt our love for her. Ever.

Nearly 7 million disabled students in the U.S. make up 14% of national public school enrollment, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

