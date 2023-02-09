Surviving Grief When Losing a Loved-One

This article is written based on experiencing the loss of my Mom. I hope it helps others that have suffered the loss of a loved one.

There is no manual on grieving. No guidelines to tell us how to get through, for many of us, the most brutal pain that our soul may ever feel. I can only speak from experience on the “do's and don't's” that helped me. I hope they help you too. After Mom left (yeah, seven years later and I still can't say the "d" word), and no, I'm not in denial, it's just that difficult to still say, even today, I totally lost myself when she left. Totally. My Mom was my center of gravity. Talk about reeling to and fro when you're knocked off your center of gravity, well, it was, for a lack of better words, ...unbearable. I have NEVER experienced such a magnitude of sorrow and confusion as I did when she left. Enduring her passing has been the worst experience that I can possibly ever imagine having to endure, next to losing a child. Anything and everything that has EVER happened to me outside of this arena have been a cakewalk. But losing Mom....

The following days of her passing, at least for me, were literally robotic. I had to accomplish those requests that she made during our discussions in my late teen years. Mom had made my Dad Executor of her Estate and I was secondary, in the event he was unable to perform those duties. After 60+ years of marriage he, (along with the rest of us) was totally blind-sided by her passing. It was too much to bear! So, as secondary, I stepped in while he was trying to regain his footing from his world being rocked on the magnitude of 10 on the Richter scale. Those duties kept me busy. VERY busy. Contacting companies that she'd done business with, and reorganizing accounts that were in both names and various agencies kept me distracted. They kept me distracted to the point where I didn't even have time to think about grieving. And that was okay! But eventually, those tasks were done. The day came when I had no other choice but to face the loss of her. I didn't want to acknowledge it. But the grief slowly started creeping in and I couldn't stop it! The trickle turned into a stream. There were days when I would have to leave work because I thought the dam of grief was going to split wide open. I didn't know what to do with that grief. It was there and it was WAY bigger than me. I started dealing with it the best way I knew how - I started going to her grave. A lot. The days of being robotic and numb turned into weeks, and then into months, and before I knew it 3 years had passed! THREE YEARS! GONE! Just like that! There came a day when I realized that I had to stop going to the cemetery. The wound in my soul kept getting bigger and bigger. My days only consisted of working, eating, sleeping, going to the cemetery, and then isolating myself in my home office. I didn't want to see or talk to anyone. I needed answers. A resolution. I needed closure. When she passed it was SO unexpected she was on a vent and couldn't even speak. ...she could not even verbally tell her children and my Dad goodbye, although her eyes were open. I didn't know how to work through the anger and the confusion I stopped going to the cemetery but then, I lost 2 more years! It is by the ABSOLUTE Grace of God that my husband did not divorce me. He carried our household, the responsibilities, and chores by himself, for five years while I locked my grieving soul in my home office.

If ever a manual IS written for grief, I feel these things need to be added -

RULE #1 -Do NOT isolate yourself from people that love you. ...especially for a long length of time. It's not healthy and will only prolong your grief and immobilize your being. It's okay to grieve, but it's not good to grieve for a long period of time. Once I started digging myself out of that deep hole of unbearable grief, I started re-engaging back into life. I started living again. The grief then started subsiding. The pain that I felt in my bones from her absence was there, but I was able to think again outside of the "grief zone." The grief zone no longer dominated my emotions and peace of mind.

RULE #2 - Do NOT be consumed, especially on a daily basis with feeding your spirit man "grief material". If you are constantly looking for those memes, sayings, poems, etc. related to grief and suffering, then you will never be able to take that first step out of that grief zone. The waves WILL continue more frequently. They won't subside. You have to break that cycle and get off that frequency or THAT is the very place that you will live for the remainder of your life or for as long as you choose to stay in that “grief zone”.

Trust me when I say, time is moving quickly! Don't let your weeks turn into months or years. If you were standing here before me I would say to you - I know your pain is greater than anything in your environment right now. Your grief WILL pass. I PROMISE YOU! I know it hurts. I know it's a pain, unlike any physical pain that you could ever endure. I know your soul hurts. Things WILL get better. The waves WILL continue to come but they will come less frequently. The day will come when you will be able to listen to that song again without having to change the radio station, or walk out of the room because you can't bear to hear it. And yes, the day will come when you are able to even sing it again. That day WILL come! Will you ever feel whole again? No. Why? Because when we love that deeply, the hole in our hearts is that great. We will feel that void but we will be able to continue taking steps and keep going.

RULE #3 - Do NOT say “I'm fine” when you're not.

It's okay to tell people how you are feeling. Tell God exactly how you're feeling. If you don't want to talk about it, WRITE IT DOWN but get it out! Write hard and clearly about what hurts. Ernest Hemingway said: "There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed." Once you get it out you will start the healing process.

RULE #4 – Surround yourself with people that love you.

People that truly love you will understand that you're hurting. And don't you get the mindset of “Well, I'm sure they're tired of hearing me talk about it.” No. They DO understand! Our friends and loved ones will help us get back into our routines.

My Mom has been gone for seven years now. I had a vision several months ago. I envisioned that Jesus gave me a slip of paper. It very simply had two boxes on it. Next to one box, it said, "Yes" and below it next to that box it said, "No".

Check yes or no Photo by Kris Arquilla

I felt that Jesus was asking me, "If you had the choice of having your Mom back on Earth, what would your decision be?" I reached for the pen, and without a second thought, I checked, "No". It wasn't a hard decision by any means. I know beyond a shadow of a doubt where my Mom is. She is singing with the Heavenly Choir. Where Mom is now, she doesn't have to deal with all the health issues that she had while here on Earth. She doesn't have to worry about pains, errands, bills, family drama, or the sorrows of the world. She is at peace and enjoying the fragrances of Heaven. She's running through the fields of glory and, visiting with loved ones who have gone on before us without worrying about getting home and doing chores, etc. She is marinating in God's glory and worshiping at the foot of the throne of God. How could I POSSIBLY ask her to leave that? ...how selfish would that be of me to even consider asking such a thing as that of her? No. My love for her is greater than my own selfish desires. This vision brought me SUCH peace. It burned away the very last fragments of grief that were still lingering and gripping my soul that I did not realize I was still carrying. It was there but buried. Do I miss my Mom? Every single second of every single day. There is not a day that goes by that I don't think of her. This vision gave me peace. It gave me a closure that I didn't realize I still needed. I WILL see that precious soul again one day. I will. Until then, I know that my Northern Star will be waiting for me. Until then, I will continue to carry on her legacy until God calls me home.

If you would like to hear more about my Mom or my walk through the grieving process please let me know. And please know that I invite you to share things that have helped you during your grieving process.

And please, always remember, you are NOT alone in your journey.