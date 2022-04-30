Amie Carter lays out positions for school superintendent campaign

KRCB 104.9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Zr1g_0fP87nst00
Amie Carter is running for Sonoma County School SuperintendentAmie Carter Campaign material

This year after over a decade of Steve Harrington in the role, Sonoma County will have a new superintendent of schools.  The position heads up the Sonoma County Office of Education, oversees county-wide education initiatives, and maintains fiscal oversight for Sonoma County’s 40 school districts.

Three candidates are hoping to replace the retiring head of schools: Brad Coscarelli, Ron Meza Calloway, and Amie Carter.

A graduate of Petaluma High School, Carter got her start teaching in Ripon in the Central Valley, but has lived back in Petaluma for the last decade.  Currently the assistant superintendent of education services for Marin County, Carter has worked in education for over 20 years as both an educator and administrator. She said she feels that experience has prepared her best to be the next superintendent for Sonoma County.

"I've worked at every single level in education grades K through 12," Carter said, "I'm uniquely qualified to step into this role. And so that's why I'm running to serve my community and, and help the children in it."

Carter said structural issues are her area of expertise. If elected she hopes to reassess district systems and strategies that have struggled in recent years.

"My doctorate’s in organizational change leadership. So I look at those big system shifts and I think that's where definitely the county office would be there to, to help a district. I think those school boards are dealing with a lot and really trying to make some hard decisions. And I wanna be a county leader. That's got their back and is there to help them out." Carter said.

Among the most important structural issues affecting Sonoma County is declining enrollment.

"This is a California wide process. California data is telling us it could be up to 16% of students declinement. And so it's, it's where we are with our birth rates with, you know, some families exiting." Carter said.

Carter conceded that cuts will be necessary with declining enrollment in Sonoma County’s schools.

"There’s just no way around it, we’re going to have to adjust." Carter said.

But Carter said she is interested in helping Sonoma County’s 40 school districts explore creative solutions to enrollment issues.

"Whether our communities are interested in going down a consolidation or, or unification strategy. I still think there's opportunities to create some cost efficiencies. I've seen models where you can share a superintendent. You can have a superintendent that's overseeing a couple of small districts." Carter said.

With only 34 percent of surveyed Sonoma County students reporting that they feel a part of their community at school during covid, 10 percent below the national average, Carter said covid has made many educators rethink old systems, and she plans to put student voice at the center of new practices.

"The, you know, Sage on the stage. I'm gonna sit here and talk to you is just not gonna work. We need to listen to our students. Uh, I do think technology offers us so many modalities." Carter said. "I've seen VR education where our students are, are able to put on VR headsets and go, you know, walk, walk Gettysburg in the battlefield or, or actually do algebra and see what a parabola looks like." Carter said.

Another major issue for Carter is supporting the mental health of students.

"And for me that looks like investing in teacher training, making sure that teachers have the tools they need to support kids and their mental health and their social health. But then you've also gotta have the resources on campus." Carter said.

Her experience includes building wellness centers at schools in Marin County. .

"And that's where students can, you know, get a pass, go to the wellness center and there's resouces. They can learn mindful techniques, there's therapists there. And if there's, you know, a more acute mental health need, it's there to serve them. You know, we've gotta, de-stigmatize this conversation." Carter said.

To help with recruiting and retaining quality staff for Sonoma County’s schools, Carter said teacher housing would be among her top priorities. 

"The county office of education really can play, play a nice role leaning in on this. The Sonoma County Office of Education already has a parcel of land that we're working on and getting it ready to offer that housing. So that's gonna be a great project. And my hope is it's just the first of many." Carter said.

As for the diversity of the staff, Carter said she recognizes how important it is for student success.

"We gotta do better here in Sonoma. Cause there's a lot of great research around how important it is that your staff look, look and reflect the culture of your students." Carter said.

Carter said she's also prepared to help develop staff from within.

"One of the things that I've done in my county office work is, uh, wrote a grant so that we can start growing our own. We've gone into the, the most highly diverse high schools and started students from their sophomore year and started to educate them about the opportunity to become a teacher we're offering those same students in their senior year, the opportunity to work as para educators in the classroom." Carter said. "And as long as they're doing that, we can support their tuition even after high school."

More information on the superintendent of schools race and the June 7th primary election can be found at registertovote.ca.gov or at the county's election page.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sonoma County# School# Education# Learning# Students

Comments / 1

Published by

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

Rohnert Park, CA
170 followers

More from KRCB 104.9

Sonoma County, CA

Kincade Fire payout goes towards local fire resiliency org

Local agencies and nonprofits are set to receive various windfall payouts following Sonoma County settlement with PG&E over the Kincaid Fire. One of the recipients is Fire Safe Sonoma.

Read full story
1 comments
Sonoma County, CA

Local Sunrise Movement chapter calls for expanded public transit

Students protest for climate change actionPaige Green Photography. On Earth Day Sunrise Sonoma County marched from Santa Rosa Junior College to the county supervisor chambers. Sunrise SoCo is the local chapter of the national youth-fueled Sunrise movement aiming to put pressure on elected officials to meaningfully act on the climate crisis.

Read full story
2 comments
Sonoma, CA

Unease grips Sonoma State campus

Students and staff protest against SSU leadership.Noah Abrams, KRCB News. "So disappointing, so disheartening, so demoralizing." Those are the words of Michaela Grobbel, professor of German at Sonoma State University and a senator at large, representing all faculty, in the University’s Academic Senate.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa greenlights more affordable housing

New affordable housing to be built.Marc Albert, KRCB Sonoma County News. A large, affordable housing complex in Santa Rosa is closer to breaking ground. If all goes according to plan, 135 local families struggling to keep a roof over their heads, will find safe harbor in December of next year.

Read full story
6 comments
Santa Rosa, CA

Chopper noise, exhaust to go under review

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital HelicopterSonoma County Archive. Residents east of downtown Santa Rosa don't expect the silence of a remote mountain village. But their patience with the thumping whoosh of helicopter blades wore thin long ago. Next week, that may start changing.

Read full story
5 comments
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County seeks public art

Enhanced by artwork, drivers heed this warning sign near Charles Schultz-Sonoma County Airport.Google Maps. A new initiative is aiming to pepper Sonoma County with diverse and whimsical art pieces is welcoming applicants.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Give harbor seals some space say local wildlife experts

Harbor seals along the California coast.National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In a natural, annual spectacle tens of thousands of harbor seals are ashore, nursing newborns in small groups and giant colonies.

Read full story
Santa Rosa, NM

Minor league baseball coming to Santa Rosa

Professional baseball is coming to Santa Rosa. The city has approved the use of Doyle Park for use by a new team called the Santa Rosa Scuba Divers. One of the newest members of the Pecos League, an independent professional minor baseball league, the Santa Rosa Scuba Divers will play their inaugural home game on May 26th against the Santa Cruz Seaweed.

Read full story
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County water bills set to rise

Much of Lake Mendocino dried up last year, similar conditions are expected this summerDepartment of Water Resources Archive. Most locals will be digging a little deeper into their pockets to pay their water bills in the months ahead. Sonoma County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a roughly six and a half percent rate increase on wholesale water prices.

Read full story
8 comments
Windsor, CA

Wall wins Windsor town council seat

Conceptual rendering of the proposed 'civic center' projectTown of Windsor Archive. Windsor voters have chosen Mike Wall to join the town's council, as results in a special election there continue to be tallied following Tuesday's mostly mail-in balloting.

Read full story
1 comments
Sonoma County, CA

Superintendent of schools candidates say they are intent on correcting educational disparities in Sonoma County

Superintendent candidates, from left to right, Brad Coscarelli, Amie Carter, Ron Meza CallowayCourtesy of the Coscarelli, Carter and Calloway campaigns. There are three candidates running for Sonoma County’s next superintendent of schools, and all three took part in a recent forum hosted by Cradle to Career Sonoma County.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Rosa, CA

Fountain and community faith restored after Holocaust memorial vandalized

Most of Judd's extended family were executed by the NazisMarc Albert. A simple, four-sided pedestal with four faucets for ritual handwashing was recently re-installed at Santa Rosa Memorial Park after being damaged a second time in two years. Intended as a place of reflection to honor victims of the Nazis, repeated vandalism has left a feeling of unease among some in the local Jewish community, and also brought shows of unity and support.

Read full story
Sonoma County, CA

Northern Sonoma County fire district expands

Under the agreement, the NSCFD will now include the Geysers geothermal fieldEmergency Management Archive. Sonoma County officials recently approved tax and revenue sharing agreements with the Northern Sonoma County Fire District (NSCFD), which will annex areas like the Geysers, Sotoyome, Fitch Mountain and Red Slide/Mill Creek Road. This increases the Northern District’s footprint from 273 square miles to just under 400 square miles; approximately a quarter of Sonoma County. It will receive $1.2 million annually, with most of the funds coming from property taxes, and the county board of supervisors approved a total of $9 million in funding.

Read full story
1 comments
Sonoma County, CA

County drops criminal charges against PG&E over Kincade Fire

G&E equipment sparked 2019's Kincaid Fire, which prompted the largest evacuation in county history.Wikimedia Commons. Sonoma County is nearing a civil settlement with utility Pacific Gas & Electric over responsibility for 2019's Kincade Fire. In a Monday morning hearing, lawyers representing Sonoma County District Jill Ravitch told Judge Mark Urioste that progress was made toward settling the civil case Friday before another judge.

Read full story
Sonoma County, CA

State Water Board may extend restrictions to Russian River water

A view of the Russian River looking towards GuernevilleNick Doty. A current regulation that curtails water rights in the Russian River watershed is set to expire in July. But that may be extended due to the continuing drought.

Read full story
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma to confront race, equity issues

City leaders Monday unanimously directed city manager Peggy Flynn to finalize a multi-pronged effort. That includes a city equity czar and an independent city commission along with further police oversight.

Read full story
2 comments
Cloverdale, CA

Changes coming to Cloverdale waste collection

When State Senate Bill 1383’s organic waste and food diversion regulations took effect at the beginning of this year, municipalities up and down the state found themselves needing to develop new capacity for composting. As well as new oversight for diverting unused edible food to recovery services for redistribution to food insecure Californians.

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

Amy's Kitchen responds to alleged workplace controversies

Petaluma-based food company Amy’s Kitchen has come under increased scrutiny in recent months following a controversial NBC News report on working conditions in its Santa Rosa factory. Last week KRCB spoke with local union organizers, who alleged unsafe working conditions. To hear the company's viewpoint, on Wednesday, KRCB spoke with Amy's Kitchen executives about the allegations.

Read full story
1 comments
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma: reduction in parking could cut vehicle trips, emissions

Setting a goal of being carbon neutral by 2030 is easy enough. Making it happen though, as Petaluma officials are learning, involves a lot of moving parts. Meeting for more than three hours Monday, elected and appointed leaders spoke of moves to significantly reduce the amount of vehicle parking in Petaluma. The goal is to cut traffic, reduce accidents, and curb emissions.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy