Superintendent of schools candidates say they are intent on correcting educational disparities in Sonoma County

KRCB 104.9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBdIj_0fCUd88a00
Superintendent candidates, from left to right, Brad Coscarelli, Amie Carter, Ron Meza CallowayCourtesy of the Coscarelli, Carter and Calloway campaigns.

There are three candidates running for Sonoma County’s next superintendent of schools, and all three took part in a recent forum hosted by Cradle to Career Sonoma County.

The candidates are Ron Meza Calloway, currently superintendent of Mark West School District; Amie Carter, now the assistant superintendent of educational Services for Marin County; and Brad Coscarelli, principal of Hidden Valley Elementary in Santa Rosa.

They spoke in a hybrid in-person/virtual forum, moderated by the dean of Sonoma State’s School of Education, Laura Alamillo.

The candidates addressed topics ranging from the health and wellbeing of students, including mental health and COVID-19 safety. As well as two-year kindergarten and affordable housing for teachers.

Regarding mental health, Coscarelli said he has always made it a priority at his schools.

"We have to remember that students, parents and staff members...everybody's been struggling and we've always had a philosophy at my schools that I've been at that if a teacher needs to stop the curriculum and focus on social, emotional learning, they absolutely can," Coscarelli said.

Responding to the same question, Meza Calloway said he is already experienced in creating strategies to address the mental health of students.

"In 2017, we created a counseling plan led by Dr. Rachel Valenzuela for our district," Calloway said. "We have shared that model with other districts...the first step is to take all staff, bring them together, understand what the children are gonna be facing when they come on campus, provide them the supports," Meza Calloway said.

When asked about college and career readiness for Sonoma County students, Carter said there is great opportunity for change.

"I often watch students in their senior year with a little bit of frustration...they work really hard on their junior year, get those AP classes, take the SAT," Carter said. "Senior year, what’s required? English and Econ. I think we need some radical shifts when it comes to that senior year, there's great dual enrollment opportunities, wee have a great partner in our local colleges to, to get our kids on campuses."

Each of the three candidates were strident in their commitment to correcting educational disparities for students of color in Sonoma County schools.

Ron Meza Calloway stressed early engagement and a community-based approach.

"We need to identify the resources, provide early childcare, early literacy." Meza Calloway said. "The other piece that we really need to look at is making our schools community centers so that parents are engaged. If they see us as a willing partner on our campuses, then their children are engaged with us."

Amie Carter said her experience has prepared her to find new solutions.

"This is work that I've been doing for a lot of years," Carter said. "I did it at Rancho Cotate High School, I did it at the district office, and I think the first place to start is really look at the data. What is holding students up? We need to really hold a mirror up to ourselves. We need to reflect about our practices. We need to examine those institutional barriers that, that are causing this problem, and then create new solutions."

Brad Coscarelli said he is prepared to listen and provide needed support.

"To think that we have students of color not graduating at the same rate as their white counterparts...there should be no reason for this." Coscarelli said. "And yet here it is, and it exists in our county. That should never be the case. We need to make sure that they're getting all the supports necessary as administrators. We tend to talk a lot, but we need to listen."

The race for county superintendent is on the upcoming June 7, 2022 primary ballot.

Written by Noah Abrams: 15 April 2022

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Schools# Education# Politics# Election# Sonoma County

Comments / 2

Published by

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

Rohnert Park, CA
145 followers

More from KRCB 104.9

Windsor, CA

Wall wins Windsor town council seat

Conceptual rendering of the proposed 'civic center' projectTown of Windsor Archive. Windsor voters have chosen Mike Wall to join the town's council, as results in a special election there continue to be tallied following Tuesday's mostly mail-in balloting.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Rosa, CA

Fountain and community faith restored after Holocaust memorial vandalized

Most of Judd's extended family were executed by the NazisMarc Albert. A simple, four-sided pedestal with four faucets for ritual handwashing was recently re-installed at Santa Rosa Memorial Park after being damaged a second time in two years. Intended as a place of reflection to honor victims of the Nazis, repeated vandalism has left a feeling of unease among some in the local Jewish community, and also brought shows of unity and support.

Read full story
Sonoma County, CA

Northern Sonoma County fire district expands

Under the agreement, the NSCFD will now include the Geysers geothermal fieldEmergency Management Archive. Sonoma County officials recently approved tax and revenue sharing agreements with the Northern Sonoma County Fire District (NSCFD), which will annex areas like the Geysers, Sotoyome, Fitch Mountain and Red Slide/Mill Creek Road. This increases the Northern District’s footprint from 273 square miles to just under 400 square miles; approximately a quarter of Sonoma County. It will receive $1.2 million annually, with most of the funds coming from property taxes, and the county board of supervisors approved a total of $9 million in funding.

Read full story
1 comments
Sonoma County, CA

County drops criminal charges against PG&E over Kincade Fire

G&E equipment sparked 2019's Kincaid Fire, which prompted the largest evacuation in county history.Wikimedia Commons. Sonoma County is nearing a civil settlement with utility Pacific Gas & Electric over responsibility for 2019's Kincade Fire. In a Monday morning hearing, lawyers representing Sonoma County District Jill Ravitch told Judge Mark Urioste that progress was made toward settling the civil case Friday before another judge.

Read full story
Sonoma County, CA

State Water Board may extend restrictions to Russian River water

A view of the Russian River looking towards GuernevilleNick Doty. A current regulation that curtails water rights in the Russian River watershed is set to expire in July. But that may be extended due to the continuing drought.

Read full story
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma to confront race, equity issues

City leaders Monday unanimously directed city manager Peggy Flynn to finalize a multi-pronged effort. That includes a city equity czar and an independent city commission along with further police oversight.

Read full story
2 comments
Cloverdale, CA

Changes coming to Cloverdale waste collection

When State Senate Bill 1383’s organic waste and food diversion regulations took effect at the beginning of this year, municipalities up and down the state found themselves needing to develop new capacity for composting. As well as new oversight for diverting unused edible food to recovery services for redistribution to food insecure Californians.

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

Amy's Kitchen responds to alleged workplace controversies

Petaluma-based food company Amy’s Kitchen has come under increased scrutiny in recent months following a controversial NBC News report on working conditions in its Santa Rosa factory. Last week KRCB spoke with local union organizers, who alleged unsafe working conditions. To hear the company's viewpoint, on Wednesday, KRCB spoke with Amy's Kitchen executives about the allegations.

Read full story
1 comments
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma: reduction in parking could cut vehicle trips, emissions

Setting a goal of being carbon neutral by 2030 is easy enough. Making it happen though, as Petaluma officials are learning, involves a lot of moving parts. Meeting for more than three hours Monday, elected and appointed leaders spoke of moves to significantly reduce the amount of vehicle parking in Petaluma. The goal is to cut traffic, reduce accidents, and curb emissions.

Read full story
6 comments
Sonoma County, CA

Community health clinics nearing financial brink as COVID reimbursement lags

In the pandemic emergency, Sonoma County clinics providing care to the neediest, say they're being left out in the cold. Another wrinkle in the Rube Goldberg-esque world of American medical care---clinics that have distributed six million vaccine doses to California's un- and under-insured are still awaiting re-payment from the federal government, nearly 16 months after vaccines against COVID became available.

Read full story
2 comments
Sonoma County, CA

Lively debate as supervisor candidates spar over Sonoma County's future

Five candidates contesting two county supervisor seats met for a wide-ranging and well-structured debate Thursday evening. It was organized by Los Cien, a council of local Latino leaders.

Read full story
Sonoma County, CA

Opposition to proposed Windsor-area casino growing

A conceptual image of the proposed casino resort.Courtesy of the Koi Nation. A proposed Native American-owned casino just south of Windsor is running into official opposition. Sonoma County supervisors are being asked Tuesday to consider officially opposing a planned multibillion dollar gaming operation on what's now a vineyard off Shiloh Road south of Windsor.

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa youth organizations unveil new public mural

A view of the recently-completed Santa Rosa mural.Noah Abrams. New public art is on display in Santa Rosa’s West End neighborhood. Nestled between Sixth Street and SMART train tracks, the Assistance League of Sonoma County’s Thrift Shop is home to a new mural. On the building's east wall, the project's title is Transforming Lives Strengthening Community and it was made in collaboration with Artstart, a local nonprofit.

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa selects new city council district map

Santa Rosa is in the final stages of its redistricting process. The city council chose a new map Tuesday, and heads for final approval on April 12th. The new map, called version A2, preserves the current boundaries of districts 1, 6, and 7, which cover parts of Roseland and Coffey Park. And the neighborhoods west of Stony Point Road. According to the city, Map A2 shifts about 3,000 residents among districts to meet state requirements.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Rosa, CA

Tensions mount at Amy's Kitchen Santa Rosa facility

Tensions remain high at the Amy’s Kitchen production facility in Santa Rosa. As a boycott of Amy’s products grows and a union drive picks up steam, both sides are waiting on an impending report from state workplace regulators.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Microbusiness grant program taking local applicants

There’s new grant money available for very small businesses in California. Officially called the Microbusiness Covid-19 relief grant program… it’s administered statewide by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, or CalOSBA. It gives out grants up to $2,500. In Sonoma County, the Economic Development Board is managing the program locally.

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Zine Fest Is Back

The Santa Rosa Zine Fest, a celebration of the DIY publication style, returns this week for its second annual event after a hiatus in 2021. The festival includes a series of webinars on topics like “liberation through art,” demonstrations on printing and binding methods, and a Spanish language workshop on lithography.

Read full story
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma nears last steps in redistricting process

Petaluma is in the final stages of its redistricting process. The Petaluma City Council chose a new district map by a six-to-one vote, the map will be finalized on April 4th. The new map is an amended version of a map submitted by a member of the public and splits Petaluma into six electoral districts.

Read full story
1 comments
Sonoma County, CA

Graton Chairman details tribal relationship with controlled fire

Graton Rancheria Chairman Greg SarrisCourtesy the FIGR (Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria) Facing persistent catastrophic wildfire risk, landowners and government agencies are using controlled burns to mitigate that risk. Sonoma County property owners looking to use prescriptive fire can turn to the Good Fire Alliance. That’s the prescribed burn association which helps organize controlled burns in Sonoma and Marin counties.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy