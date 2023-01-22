Orlando, FL

"Act of Hate: LGBTQ Bars in Orlando Targeted by Vandal"

The window itself is shattered, with cracks spiderwebbing out from the point of impact, creating a shattered mosaic of broken glass.Photo bycanva

Broken Windows and Broken Hearts

In the dead of night, a shadowy figure crept through the streets of Orlando, with malice in their heart and destruction on their mind. Surveillance footage captured the individual wandering in front of the Southern Nights Orlando complex, home to two LGBTQ bars. The video then shows the person using an unknown object to shatter several windows, leaving behind a trail of broken glass and a sense of fear in the community.

“What we do know is that no other businesses around the building were affected,” said Blue Star, a choreographer, dancer, and business owner at Southern Nights. “But what we do also know is that there was intent, and that’s the part that is the most disturbing. It was calculated, it was thought out, and the intention was there.”

It happened around 3:40 am on Wednesday, when the bars were closed, leaving no patrons or employees at risk. But the impact of this act of vandalism echoes far beyond the shattered windows. It's a reminder of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016 and the ongoing attacks on LGBTQ establishments across the country.

Hunt for LGBTQ Bar Vandal: Orlando Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Suspect

The entertainment complex is continuing as scheduled into the weekend, but the community is on edge. The owner of Southern Nights Orlando, determined not to let hate win, has implemented enhanced security measures, including metal detectors and searches for anyone entering the club, as well as the presence of off-duty Orlando police officers to guard the businesses.

But for some in the LGBTQ community, the fear is palpable. “It’s exhausting,” said Star. “

Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on video vandalizing LGBTQ bars early Wednesday morning. The bars' owner says security measures will be in place as hundreds of people are expected at those establishments through the weekend.

