"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"

"Broad Daylight Robbery
In a brazen act of violence, a man was robbed and shot in broad daylight near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Orlando. According to eyewitnesses, the man, a passenger in a vehicle, was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard. As both vehicles pulled over to the side of the street, the victim got out to speak to the driver of the SUV. But in a cruel twist of fate, a shadowy figure crept up to the victim's car, snatched his backpack, and sparked a heated argument.
Victim Rear-ended and Robbed
In a desperate struggle for survival, the victim fought back, but the robber pulled out a gun, and without hesitation, fired a shot that hit the victim. The ruthless thief then fled the scene, leaving the victim bleeding and helpless, as he made his getaway in a gold, older-model Nissan Murano.
The victim, though injured, managed to run to a nearby parking lot where officers discovered him and applied a tourniquet to his injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown.
Manhunt Launched for Armed and Dangerous Suspect
As the police launch a manhunt for the suspect, they urge anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline Florida anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). They warn that the perpetrator is armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. The city remains on edge as they wait for justice to be served in this heinous crime.
