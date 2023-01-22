Orlando, FL

"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"

Kovasin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AtcrX_0kNDqs4F00
The police car is a sleek and intimidating vehicle, designed to instill a sense of authority and respect. The exterior is a glossy black, adPhoto bycanva

"Broad Daylight Robbery

In a brazen act of violence, a man was robbed and shot in broad daylight near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Orlando. According to eyewitnesses, the man, a passenger in a vehicle, was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard. As both vehicles pulled over to the side of the street, the victim got out to speak to the driver of the SUV. But in a cruel twist of fate, a shadowy figure crept up to the victim's car, snatched his backpack, and sparked a heated argument.

Victim Rear-ended and Robbed

In a desperate struggle for survival, the victim fought back, but the robber pulled out a gun, and without hesitation, fired a shot that hit the victim. The ruthless thief then fled the scene, leaving the victim bleeding and helpless, as he made his getaway in a gold, older-model Nissan Murano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQ38h_0kNDqs4F00
a luxurious and sophisticated vehicle, exuding elegance and class. The exterior is coated in a shimmering gold paint that glistens inPhoto bytwitter

The victim, though injured, managed to run to a nearby parking lot where officers discovered him and applied a tourniquet to his injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Manhunt Launched for Armed and Dangerous Suspect

As the police launch a manhunt for the suspect, they urge anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline Florida anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). They warn that the perpetrator is armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. The city remains on edge as they wait for justice to be served in this heinous crime.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Robbery# Shooting# Texas Roadhouse# orlando

Comments / 8

Published by

"Get the scoop with NewskovaSin: The freshest takes on the news that matters to you. From pop culture to social issues, she's got you covered. visit her website for a fresh perspective on the world."

Orlando, FL
90 followers

More from Kovasin

Cleveland, OH

"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"

" Break-Ins in Cleveland Neighborhood" Residents of Cleveland are on high alert after a string of car thefts and break-ins occurred in the early hours of the morning on January 18th. One homeowner said as he called the police He's moving carefully around the vehicle, looking for something, his other hand is in the pocket. The hoodie he is wearing is large and covers most of his body, making it hard to discern any other distinguishing features. who wishes to remain anonymous, was able to capture footage of the suspects on his home security camera.

Read full story
11 comments

Goodwill Robbery Foiled by Quick-Thinking Law Enforcement

Sheriff's Deputies Race to the Rescue at Goodwill Store Robbery" The Goodwill store at Bravo plaza, was the site of a daring robbery on the evening of January 21st. A masked man entered the store and demanded money from the registers, The employees quickly alerted the authorities and within minutes, a team of ten brave sheriff's deputies rushed to the scene, ready to protect and serve. but thanks to the quick response of local law enforcement, the situation was brought under control and the store was able to reopen for business the next day. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, and the sheriff's department is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Read full story
27 comments
Orlando, FL

"Act of Hate: LGBTQ Bars in Orlando Targeted by Vandal"

In the dead of night, a shadowy figure crept through the streets of Orlando, with malice in their heart and destruction on their mind. Surveillance footage captured the individual wandering in front of the Southern Nights Orlando complex, home to two LGBTQ bars. The video then shows the person using an unknown object to shatter several windows, leaving behind a trail of broken glass and a sense of fear in the community.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy