During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic moment

During the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars AFC divisional-round game on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, NFL referee Shawn Hochuli was discovered with his microphone still in place.

The Chiefs were leading the game 10-7 in the second quarter when Arden Key was penalized for roughing the passer. Hochuli must have accidentally switched on his microphone a little too early because he was overheard complaining about the volume.

Hochuli was heard telling the crowd to "shut up" before the punishment was applied.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 09: Referee Shawn Hochuli calls a delay of game penalty in the first quarter of the game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Hochuli started his NFL career in 2014 as the son of former official Ed Hochuli. He was elevated to referee in 2018 from the back judge.

He also worked as a referee for the Arena Football League, Arena Football 2, and the Pac-12 Conference. He assessed Tom Brady an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round last season.

Before the Chiefs and Jaguars playoff game, there was debate over the volume of the stadium's crowd.

The Jaguars' comeback victory in the wild-card round was seen by raucous support from Jaguars supporters, according to Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.