According to Joe Schoen, the Giants' top wide receiver doesn't guarantee anything.

Each NFL senior supervisor needs a star wide beneficiary, including the Goliaths' Joe Schoen.

Yet, Schoen pushed back on Monday against the possibility that he is frantic for one.

"I think we need to keep on building the whole group," the Monsters' GM said. "I know a No. 1 wide collector can be significant, however there are some No. 1 wide recipients that are home at the present time. I can go through this previous end of the week. I can go two or three ends of the week prior in the end of the season games. A No. 1 beneficiary doesn't promise you anything.

"I believe it's significant we keep on building the group, and there's numerous positions we need to overhaul all through the offseason," Schoen proceeded. "So I'd very much want to have a No. 1 wide collector, however we must put esteem on all that we do, and assuming it seems OK, that is something we'll hope to do."

This doesn't mean Schoen isn't hoping to redesign the collector room. Obviously, he is.

The GM attempted the entire spring, summer and fall of 2022 to turn over his beneficiary room. He drafted Wan'Dale Robinson, exchanged Kadarius Toney, marked Richie James and guaranteed Isaiah Hodgins.

What's more, he facilitated Odell Beckham Jr. on a free specialist visit and supper in December, for the love of all that is holy.

Schoen might wind up utilizing the Monsters' No. 25 in general draft single out a collector and marking one in free organization what's more, on the off chance that not exchanging for one, too.

He was forceful finally fall's exchange cutoff time about chasing after the Horses' Jerry Jeudy before Denver clarified he wasn't accessible.

It's simply that Schoen would rather not overpay or give up influence in free specialist discussions by recognizing a urgent need at that position.

So remain tuned. Without a doubt, John Mara, Steve Tisch, Schoen and lead trainer Brian Daboll will keep on having their eyes on building up and redesigning Daniel Jones' getting corps.

AROUND THE List

Schoen was gotten some information about Beckham's supper and the chance of returning to that choice. He said supper was "great" and avoided examining OBJ by any means. He said as it were "we will consider when we have this offseason each position, who's accessible" … Schoen expressed bringing back veteran collector Real Shepard is "something we might engage." He said Shepard is "one of my top picks," and the Goliaths will "keep on observing his recovery" falling off a torn leg tendon following a torn Achilles the past season. It's difficult to envision Shepard fitting on the program in 2023, despite the fact that everybody trusts he can get sound. Be that as it may, it's anything but a stretch to envision him as a component of the Goliaths' staff if and when he is done playing … Schoen said of security Julian Love, who he haggled with during the bye week: "Julian knows how we feel about him. We had a decent post employment survey with him yesterday. We'll converse with the mentors and see where he fits in, and on the off chance that we can finish something that would be great." … Schoen on the most proficient method to manage DL Leonard Williams' $18 million compensation and $32.2 million cap hit in 2023: "We haven't examined that yet. I loved his statement yesterday … that he'd be keen on accepting a decrease in salary. It was a steady employment whoever asked him that. He didn't specify that in the post employment survey with us, however… [laughs]" … Schoen laughed when inquired as to whether DL Dexter Lawrence has done what's necessary to acquire an expansion. Lawrence has another season on his fifth-year choice leftover on his freshman arrangement. "No doubt, I would agree that Dexter's done what's needed," Schoen said. "Dexter played all around well, extraordinary individual, incredible colleague. Happy he's here." LT Andrew Thomas is additionally qualified for an expansion and due to be paid enormous. Schoen is presently going to deal with making those riddles fit.