I’m Not Going to Do This Anymore

It’s my own damn fault.

Unless you’ve been sleeping through the last several months, you know that big changes have happened around here on this platform. I freaked, I stressed, I went down a little rabbit hole of despair, but I’m done. If this place is going to be different, I’m going to be different too. Here’s the new me.

I started writing here under a pen name for one reason and one reason only. I wanted distance. In my real life, I write and research, which tends to create digital fingerprints all over the internet. If you Google my real name, you’re going to get a lot of hits–video, audio, social media, YouTube, magazines, and podcasts. For this platform, I wanted the freedom to be bold, gross, stupid, and silly. And I did that, but then something weird happened.

I wrote a story that went mega-viral. It has over 95k views at this point and made me a lot of scratches. I am not going to tell you how much because I am not one of those people. But, as soon as that happened, I became obsessed with kicking ass over here. I quickly became a top writer in Humor and I wanted to continue to make you laugh. I wrote about my wrinkles, my ex-boyfriends, the silly country I live in, and the sillier one that I left–all to make you chuckle.

“You made my day!”

“You are hilarious!”

“You should be doing stand-up!”

So, I sat down to write, gathered my ha-has, and made it happen.

Then I started to notice something. My comments on other people’s articles were sounding better than some of the stuff I was writing myself. Why? I was “off duty”.

What was the point of choosing a pen name if I was still afraid to let loose? I created a barrier to entry for myself that not even I could scale on a regular basis and as a result, could only crank out one piece a week. That’s not why I came here.

Plus, things have changed around here, haven’t they? I’m no longer going to get the good-girl pat on the head if you know what I mean, and I don’t want to leave. So, I’ve decided to change too.

I’m going to just write and not think about what you think. I am going to write because I know it makes me a better writer. I am going to write because some days if I don’t I feel like my head is going to pop off. I am going to write because that’s what I came here to do.

You may laugh. You may not. I may lose every last Top Writer accolade I’ve ever won and get zero reads for the gift of just letting it rip. But, who cares? I’m going to start treating this space like it’s supposed to be treated–like a blog, not a goddamn audition for The Comedy Store.

I’m hoping you’ll see more of me because I’ve got a lot to say. I may still crank out those big bazooka funnies because I think I’d find it harder not to. But, no promises.

Just me.