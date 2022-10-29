The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...

A young mother and her 14-month-old baby were murdered in their home between the evening hours of 10/1/2020 and the early morning of 10/2/2020 in Lockport, ILLINOIS....

That's it, that's all the public knows, only because of family postings on social media and the article written on NEWSBREAK, never mentioned on any news outlet, no statements from police to media, no words from the mayor, and especially nothing from the DA. WHY??? No one knows, the family sure doesn't know. Not one time has any media outlet tried to pick this story up, even after the numerous times of calling and emails by myself. Still...WHY? What's the big secret? Who are you trying to protect? The murderer?

The biggest problem I have is that the DA is so petrified to step foot into a courtroom to prosecute a case that he (even after being pressured and having so much evidence) AFTER TWO YEARS still no real answers. I don't know what else has to happen to remove a murderer from his "safe" streets. His stance on public safety and keeping Lockport safe is frankly, preposterous!

This really is an anger that you can't control, it eats away at you every day, just knowing there are people in charge who are there to protect you and your right to live, what is more important than knowing this happened in your community? Why is there "not a threat to the surrounding community?" If there is a murderer on the streets that can easily come into a woman's home and kill her and her child, he can do this again. If he thinks he got away with this, there's no doubt this will happen again. Will it be on the news then? Will it grab your attention? Will you wish you had listened to this family screaming and pleading for help? How many more babies does this man have to smother? How many more women does he have to strangle to make the evening news? Why was one not enough? The people in charge have failed them, everyone in this title have failed them, and when (not if) he does this again, it will be on your hands.

I promise you that this woman deserves justice, her children deserve justice, her mother deserves justice, and no one is giving it to them. The good things about the world we live in now is that we have our words, our voices, the internet, our social media, our cameras, and maybe we don't need the media to help us. It's time we make enough noise that the District Attorney for Will County get off his pompous, "Oh I put Drew Peterson in prison," attitude and do his job!

Mr. Glasgow, you were elected to your seat to protect the people in your county, you took an oath to protect them from violent offenders, they should be able to live in their homes in peace without the threat of opening their door to the devil to be murdered in their homes and hold no one responsible. Prosecuting means you have the responsibly to make people answer for the crimes they have committed against EVERY SINGLE PERSON in your county, even the ones you must

stand in the courtroom and prosecute. Just because you don't think you can get a plea is not a good enough reason to not release the arrest warrant to get this person off the streets.

Let's imagine for a moment that your daughter comes over with the kids and then goes home to relax, puts the baby to bed, pays some bills, and you go in the next morning to find your child and your grandchild murdered and it staged to make it look like she committed suicide. This is the horror you wake up to, they're gone. Then silence.... a year later, the death certificate is finally issued (not that you needed it) but still nothing from media, nothing.... crickets! There's no way you can imagine that pain, unless you've been standing in those shoes. The images first thing in the morning, that will stay with you. You suffer for now TWO YEARS just waiting, hoping, praying, and begging ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, Nancy Grace, anyone to help, no one will help. Wouldn't you want this in the face of the person responsible every single day? That's what the family wanted, someone to reach out and give them a hand, someone to give Ashtin and Hazel a voice.

I am the voice of Ashtin Bryant Eaton and Hazel Bryant, I am their voice, because someone has to be. I have called the DA office for a statement, I have called all of the media outlets for a statement, still nothing. Please, help in giving them the shouts and cries they deserve, give them loud voices from the community, and give them justice!