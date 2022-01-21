L'Officiel wants to settle lawsuit and pay off freelancers

L’Officiel USA claims to have made an offer to settle the lawsuit New York City filed against the company for stiffing freelancers.

If you missed the news, the city is suing the French media brand on behalf of freelancers ranging from writers and editors to photographers and producers who either weren’t paid or weren’t fully paid.

Following numerous reports about the lawsuit, , L’Officiel issued a statement this week claiming the company made a formal proposal to pay “all of the amounts due” on December 6. And L’Officiel claims that “such payments will be made within five business days of full execution of a settlement agreement.”

However, what “all of the amounts due” actually means is unclear because NYC is pursuing this case under the Freelance isn’t Free law, which allows freelancers who aren’t properly paid to pursue double what is owed. And that is what the city is seeking—double the debt, the KnowGood Podcast explained.

Over a month has passed since L’Officiel claims to have made this offer, yet the company is now saying it “is currently in discussions with the city to finalize a settlement.”

This raises the question of what there is to discuss and negotiate if L’Officiel was prepared to pay all that was due in December.

Page Six reached out to the city regarding the offer and was told, “I cannot confirm or deny whether L’Officiel made a settlement offer.”

However, the city’s spokesman pointed to an issue that is bound to arise from any promise this company makes to pay.

Before the lawsuit “…several of the claimants were repeatedly told they would be paid and L’Officiel never came through. The City is committed to securing payment for all the freelancers injured by L’Officiel’s misconduct and will vigorously enforce the Freelance isn’t Free Act against any company that makes it a habit to stiff their freelancers,” the individual said.

As the KnowGood Podcast explains, not only has the city found that L’Officiel makes promises to pay but doesn’t but the city also outlines how the company has a tendency to try to reduce its outstanding debt and then to ask to set up payment plans.

