The Sweet, The Spicy, and The Smoky: Exploring BBQ Sauce Recipes

Kita Roberts

BBQ enthusiasts know the power of a killer sauce, and we're here to help you create your very own. With our delicious and diverse recipes, you'll explore the sweet, spicy, tangy, and smoky flavors that make BBQ a culinary adventure. Let's journey together into the saucy world of BBQ and elevate your grilling game!

Cowboy Butter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFgpI_0nIBheF800
Photo byKita Roberts

Get on trend with this viral cowboy butter recipe, the easy dipping sauce that takes grilled steaks, meats, seafood, and veggies to a whole new level. But be warned; this recipe may quickly become part of the weekly meal plan.
Get the Recipe: Cowboy Butter

Carolina Gold Mustard Based BBQ Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxK6K_0nIBheF800
Photo byKita Roberts

When it comes to amazing bbq sauces, the smooth piquant flavor of mustard-based bbq sauce, also dubbed Carolina Gold, may be my favorite. There’s something about how it coats smoked pulled pork piled high on a sandwich that balances everything out perfectly, making every bite finger-licking good.
Get the Recipe: Carolina Gold Mustard Based BBQ Sauce

Vinegar-based BBQ Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KInMf_0nIBheF800
Photo byKita Roberts

This simple sauce is a staple for great barbecue. With roots in North Carolina, it’s a thin vinegar-based bbq sauce that packs a lot of heat, is easy to make, and is perfect to use as a mop while smoking and to add moisture and flavor to pulled pork, brisket, and chicken.
Get the Recipe: Vinegar-based BBQ Sauce

Alabama White Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6fHd_0nIBheF800
Photo byKita Roberts

This Alabama white sauce recipe may be the most versatile of the traditional barbecue sauce recipes. It’s a mayonnaise-based bbq staple with many more uses than slathering over smoked meats. It’s a tangy sauce that’s smooth and incredibly dippable for just about anything savory! And it may also be the easiest. With no cooking, this is about as straightforward as it gets.
Get the Recipe: Alabama White Sauce

Poblano Crema

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYvIb_0nIBheF800
Photo byKita Roberts

Fire-roasted poblanos are the key to this fresh and vibrant crema that is perfect spooned over carnitas or an abundance of other things! For a quick, easy, and simple upgrade to your sauce game, this recipe is it!
Get the Recipe: Poblano Crema

Cilantro Chimichurri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3S1N_0nIBheF800
Photo byKita Roberts

Possibly my mother sauce, this bright herbaceous cilantro chimichurri recipe is the perfect accompaniment to grilled meats, smoked veggies, and fresh fish. Or right over crispy tortilla chips. It’s my simple sauce with fresh ingredients that’s quick to make and gets rave reviews (and trust me, I make this one every time I do a live-fire demo).
Get the Recipe: Cilantro Chimichurri

Homemade Keto BBQ Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkXf5_0nIBheF800
Photo byKita Roberts

Talk about rich, tangy flavor, this homemade keto bbq sauce recipe is where it’s at! Perfect for smoked barbecue, grilled chicken, hearty beef, and pretty much all the meats, this ridiculously delicious recipe is low-carb, sugar-free, and has quickly become a go-to condiment in our kitchen, getting rave reviews from friends on incredibly strict diets!
Get the Recipe: Homemade Keto BBQ Sauce

Chimichurri Rojo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDYVt_0nIBheF800
Photo byKita Roberts

Red Chimichurri (Chimichurri Rojo) is a bright, refreshing oil-based sauce made with aromatic, fresh herbs popular in South America. It’s the perfect accompaniment to chicken, veggies, and fresh fish. Red Chimichurri sauce will add a pop of flavor and freshness to any recipe. Plus, it’s quick and easy to make!
Get the Recipe: Chimichurri Rojo

Red wine sauce for steaks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvJba_0nIBheF800
Photo byKita Roberts

This quick red wine reduction sauce is perfect with a good steak and comes together in minutes. It can be made with or without mushrooms to elevate a quick steak night into a classic bistro experience without any of the frill and hefty price tags.
Get the Recipe: Red wine sauce for steaks

Blue Cheese Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2LUa_0nIBheF800
Photo byKita Roberts

This rich blue cheese sauce recipe isn’t just for chicken wings; it’s the perfect way to amp up a steak. Easy to make, this blue cheese steak sauce will be a new favorite in your rotation.
Get the Recipe: Blue Cheese Sauce

Classic Bearnaise Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMuzs_0nIBheF800
Photo byKita Roberts

This classic bearnaise sauce is made with white wine, egg yolks, dijon mustard, and other simple ingredients. It’s a version of one of the five French mother sauces everyone should master. A versatile steak sauce full of flavor that can go with various dishes, including chicken, veggies, and seafood!
Get the Recipe: Classic Bearnaise Ssauce

Brandy Peppercorn Sauce for Steaks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qV7kG_0nIBheF800
Photo byKita Roberts

This indulgent peppercorn sauce recipe takes your flawlessly seared steaks to the next level. Reminiscent of fancy steakhouses and romantic date nights, this is the perfect sauce to complete a juicy steak dinner.
Get the Recipe: Brandy Peppercorn Sauce for Steaks

