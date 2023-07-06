The Sweet, The Spicy, and The Smoky: Exploring BBQ Sauce Recipes

BBQ enthusiasts know the power of a killer sauce, and we're here to help you create your very own. With our delicious and diverse recipes, you'll explore the sweet, spicy, tangy, and smoky flavors that make BBQ a culinary adventure. Let's journey together into the saucy world of BBQ and elevate your grilling game!

Cowboy Butter

Photo by Kita Roberts

Get on trend with this viral cowboy butter recipe, the easy dipping sauce that takes grilled steaks, meats, seafood, and veggies to a whole new level. But be warned; this recipe may quickly become part of the weekly meal plan.

Carolina Gold Mustard Based BBQ Sauce

Photo by Kita Roberts

When it comes to amazing bbq sauces, the smooth piquant flavor of mustard-based bbq sauce, also dubbed Carolina Gold, may be my favorite. There’s something about how it coats smoked pulled pork piled high on a sandwich that balances everything out perfectly, making every bite finger-licking good.

Vinegar-based BBQ Sauce

Photo by Kita Roberts

This simple sauce is a staple for great barbecue. With roots in North Carolina, it’s a thin vinegar-based bbq sauce that packs a lot of heat, is easy to make, and is perfect to use as a mop while smoking and to add moisture and flavor to pulled pork, brisket, and chicken.

Alabama White Sauce

Photo by Kita Roberts

This Alabama white sauce recipe may be the most versatile of the traditional barbecue sauce recipes. It’s a mayonnaise-based bbq staple with many more uses than slathering over smoked meats. It’s a tangy sauce that’s smooth and incredibly dippable for just about anything savory! And it may also be the easiest. With no cooking, this is about as straightforward as it gets.

Poblano Crema

Photo by Kita Roberts

Fire-roasted poblanos are the key to this fresh and vibrant crema that is perfect spooned over carnitas or an abundance of other things! For a quick, easy, and simple upgrade to your sauce game, this recipe is it!

Cilantro Chimichurri

Photo by Kita Roberts

Possibly my mother sauce, this bright herbaceous cilantro chimichurri recipe is the perfect accompaniment to grilled meats, smoked veggies, and fresh fish. Or right over crispy tortilla chips. It’s my simple sauce with fresh ingredients that’s quick to make and gets rave reviews (and trust me, I make this one every time I do a live-fire demo).

Homemade Keto BBQ Sauce

Photo by Kita Roberts

Talk about rich, tangy flavor, this homemade keto bbq sauce recipe is where it’s at! Perfect for smoked barbecue, grilled chicken, hearty beef, and pretty much all the meats, this ridiculously delicious recipe is low-carb, sugar-free, and has quickly become a go-to condiment in our kitchen, getting rave reviews from friends on incredibly strict diets!

Chimichurri Rojo

Photo by Kita Roberts

Red Chimichurri (Chimichurri Rojo) is a bright, refreshing oil-based sauce made with aromatic, fresh herbs popular in South America. It’s the perfect accompaniment to chicken, veggies, and fresh fish. Red Chimichurri sauce will add a pop of flavor and freshness to any recipe. Plus, it’s quick and easy to make!

Red wine sauce for steaks

Photo by Kita Roberts

This quick red wine reduction sauce is perfect with a good steak and comes together in minutes. It can be made with or without mushrooms to elevate a quick steak night into a classic bistro experience without any of the frill and hefty price tags.

Blue Cheese Sauce

Photo by Kita Roberts

This rich blue cheese sauce recipe isn’t just for chicken wings; it’s the perfect way to amp up a steak. Easy to make, this blue cheese steak sauce will be a new favorite in your rotation.

Classic Bearnaise Sauce

Photo by Kita Roberts

This classic bearnaise sauce is made with white wine, egg yolks, dijon mustard, and other simple ingredients. It’s a version of one of the five French mother sauces everyone should master. A versatile steak sauce full of flavor that can go with various dishes, including chicken, veggies, and seafood!

Brandy Peppercorn Sauce for Steaks

Photo by Kita Roberts

This indulgent peppercorn sauce recipe takes your flawlessly seared steaks to the next level. Reminiscent of fancy steakhouses and romantic date nights, this is the perfect sauce to complete a juicy steak dinner.

