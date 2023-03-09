Slow Cooker Irish Lamb Stew for St Patrick's Day

This Slow Cooker Irish Stew is an easy, healthy, and hearty dinner! It’s packed with tender lamb, root vegetables, and flavored with the best seasonings and your favorite stout beer!

Photo by Kita Roberts

One of my favorite proteins to work with is lamb. Many people avoid it because it’s associated with a “gamey” flavor, but trust me on this: lamb is incredible when it’s cooked correctly! It’s also super versatile! It's amazing over charcoal for a grilled rack of lamb or slow-smoked for shredded smoked barbacoa. Or use it ground for lamb meatballs, pizza , burgers , and of course, soups and stews!

This slow cooker smoky Irish stew is one of my favorite lamb recipes and ways to enjoy! The low and slow cook time gives all of the flavors in the stew so much time to meld together. It also gives the meat plenty of time to become fall-apart, melt-in-your-mouth tender.

This stew will have you coming back for seconds…and probably even thirds!

Photo by Kita Roberts

WHAT YOU NEED

Celery, Onion, and Carrot – make up a “mirepoix” which helps create a flavor base for the soup.

use freshly minced garlic for the best flavor.

you'll use both lamb shoulder and lamb shank for this recipe.

Seasonings: I use a simple blend of salt, pepper, paprika, and oregano.

I use a simple blend of salt, pepper, paprika, and oregano. Tomatoes – use canned and chopped tomatoes. No need to drain the can. It incorporates directly into the broth.

use stout beer for a more traditional flavor.

a flavorful base for the soup.

I use Russet potatoes, but other varieties will work as well.

– I use Russet potatoes, but other varieties will work as well. Water and Cornstarch – whisked together to form a slurry which helps thicken the soup. You can also swap the cornstarch for arrowroot powder if preferred.

adds color and a pop of texture.

for garnish!

Photo by Kita Roberts

HOW TO MAKE SLOW COOKER SMOKY IRISH STEW

Place the veggies and garlic into the slow cooker. Season the lamb with salt and pepper, then add that to the slow cooker over the veggies.

Add the smoked paprika and oregano, then pour in the tomatoes, beer, and broth. Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours.

Remove the lamb and shred, discard the bones, and return to the crockpot. Add the potatoes and cook for another 2-3 hours.

Whisk together a slurry with the water and cornstarch. Stir that into the stew to thicken. Allow the lamb stew to simmer for another 30 to 40 minutes while everything comes together.

Finally, stir in the peas and garnish with parsley before dishing up.

MORE LAMB RECIPES YOU’LL LOVE

