Slow Cooker Irish Lamb Stew for St Patrick's Day

Kita Roberts

This Slow Cooker Irish Stew is an easy, healthy, and hearty dinner! It’s packed with tender lamb, root vegetables, and flavored with the best seasonings and your favorite stout beer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tV5NA_0lD0hybh00
Photo byKita Roberts

One of my favorite proteins to work with is lamb. Many people avoid it because it’s associated with a “gamey” flavor, but trust me on this: lamb is incredible when it’s cooked correctly! It’s also super versatile! It's amazing over charcoal for a grilled rack of lamb or slow-smoked for shredded smoked barbacoa. Or use it ground for lamb meatballs, pizza, burgers, and of course, soups and stews! 

This slow cooker smoky Irish stew is one of my favorite lamb recipes and ways to enjoy! The low and slow cook time gives all of the flavors in the stew so much time to meld together. It also gives the meat plenty of time to become fall-apart, melt-in-your-mouth tender. 

This stew will have you coming back for seconds…and probably even thirds! 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1Ii1_0lD0hybh00
Photo byKita Roberts

WHAT YOU NEED

Visit GirlCarnivore.com for the full printable step-by-step Slow Cooker Lamb Stew.

  • Celery, Onion, and Carrot – make up a “mirepoix” which helps create a flavor base for the soup.
  • Garlic – use freshly minced garlic for the best flavor.
  • Lamb – you’ll use both lamb shoulder and lamb shank for this recipe.
  • Seasonings: I use a simple blend of salt, pepper, paprika, and oregano.
  • Tomatoes – use canned and chopped tomatoes. No need to drain the can. It incorporates directly into the broth.
  • Beer – use stout beer for a more traditional flavor.
  • Beef Broth – a flavorful base for the soup.
  • Potatoes – I use Russet potatoes, but other varieties will work as well.
  • Water and Cornstarch – whisked together to form a slurry which helps thicken the soup. You can also swap the cornstarch for arrowroot powder if preferred.
  • Frozen Peas – adds color and a pop of texture.
  • Fresh Parsley – for garnish!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CY6Ap_0lD0hybh00
Photo byKita Roberts

HOW TO MAKE SLOW COOKER SMOKY IRISH STEW

Subscribe to my newsletter to get every fresh recipe right in your inbox!

  • Place the veggies and garlic into the slow cooker. Season the lamb with salt and pepper, then add that to the slow cooker over the veggies.
  • Add the smoked paprika and oregano, then pour in the tomatoes, beer, and broth. Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours. 
  • Remove the lamb and shred, discard the bones, and return to the crockpot. Add the potatoes and cook for another 2-3 hours.
  • Whisk together a slurry with the water and cornstarch. Stir that into the stew to thicken. Allow the lamb stew to simmer for another 30 to 40 minutes while everything comes together.
  • Finally, stir in the peas and garnish with parsley before dishing up.

MORE LAMB RECIPES YOU’LL LOVE

Visit GirlCarnivore.com for the complete printable Slow Cooker Lamb Stew recipe, and subscribe to my newsletter to get fresh recipes in your inbox! 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# recipe# lamb recipe# lamb stew# slow cooker recipe# crock pot recipe

Comments / 1

Published by

GirlCarnivore is the food blog for meat lovers. With savory recipes for pork, beef, lamb, seafood and game from grilling and smoking to sous vide and oven roasting by award-winning chef and professional photographer Kita Roberts.

Los Angeles, CA
171 followers

More from Kita Roberts

Smoked Corned Beef Just in Time for St Patrick's Day

When corned beef is on sale, stock up. This smoked corned beef recipe is perfect for turning a tough cut into delicious thin slices for the best sandwiches, elevated corned beef and cabbage, or even hash. The trick is a simple rub and low and slow smoke that takes what was once a tough cut and transforms it into a new family favorite.

Read full story
5 comments

Classic Veal Scallopini alla Mushrooms

Ready to whip together a quick, easy dinner that still looks and tastes delicious? This pan-fried veal scallopini is tender, with a rich mushroom sauce, and is insanely easy to make! You’ll have dinner on the table in 30 minutes.

Read full story

Savory Pan-Seared Salmon

Thispan-seared salmonis an easy weeknight dinner that’s sure to become a staple in your house. With a delightfully crispy texture, it's a fantastic meaty fish, and on a plate with flavorful pairings of leeks, potatoes, and eggs, it’s one of the best quick, healthy salmon recipes you’ll find.

Read full story

Savory Lamb Ragu

ThisSavory Lamb Ragu with Pappardelle Pastais the best homemade comfort food dinner. Tender ground lamb is simmered in a rich, hearty, oh-so-flavorful tomato sauce, served over perfectly cooked ribbons of pappardelle pasta, then topped with ricotta and parmesan cheese!

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade Smoked Pastrami

If you love mile-high pastrami sandwiches, then this homemadeSmoked Pastramiwill rock your world! I’ll show you my shortcuts to making the best and easiest smoked and steamed pastrami in your backyard just like iconic New York delis!

Read full story
6 comments

Red Wine Sauce for Steaks

This quick red wine reduction sauce is perfect with a good steak recipe and comes together in minutes. It can be made with or without mushrooms to elevate a quick steak night into a classic bistro experience without any of the frill and hefty price tags.

Read full story

Cozy sous-vide Pork Osso Buco

Dust off your sous vide cooker and get ready for some serious flavor with this Pork Osso Bucosous vide recipe. Instead of traditional beef shanks or veal shanks, we’re going with more affordable pork, and with unbelievable flavors, you can create a restaurant-quality dish in your kitchen. Don’t be intimidated – this classic Italian dish is easier to make than you think!

Read full story
3 comments

Surf & Turf Burgers with Fried Oysters

What happens when you want to chow down on a classic Southern po’boy and have your burger simultaneously? This. The perfect Surf & Turf Burger with Fried Oysters. Go big or go home.

Read full story

Game Day Traeger Smoked Queso Dip

Introducing the easiest Traeger smoked queso with chorizo recipe you can make! We wanted to know if tossing a few simple ingredients together in one pan and letting it melt on the grill really did make the best smoked queso dip. It turns out this queso recipe stands up to the hype, making it a perfect football or party appetizer!

Read full story

Smoked Pork Butt on the Traeger

When it comes to classic barbecue, it’s hard to beat tender, juicy smoked pork butt. It melts from the bones and shreds into delicious bites after hours on low and slow on the grill for the best pork sandwiches. But, is making amazing shredded pork something only seasoned pitmasters can achieve? Nope! Anyone can master this simple recipe for the best pulled pork in their backyard!

Read full story

Smoked Chicken Wings Perfect for the Big Game

Need the perfect chicken wing recipe for the big game? These crispy smoked chicken wings have a rich, smoky flavor, a crispy texture on the outside, and tender meat on the inside. Pair it with your favorite sauce to give it added flavor catered to your personal preference, and pair it with bleu cheese dressing on the side for optimal results!

Read full story
1 comments

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breast

Bacon-wrapped stuffed chicken breast might sound like a fancy meal that's hard to make, but they’re really very easy to make. This savorydinner recipewill become one of your favorite meals after you taste it. Stuffed with goat cheese and then wrapped in bacon, it makes the perfect weeknight family dinner.

Read full story

Brandy Peppercorn Sauce

This indulgent peppercorn sauce recipe takes your flawlessly seared steaks to the next level. Reminiscent of fancy steakhouses and romantic date nights, this is the perfect sauce to complete a juicy steak dinner.

Read full story
1 comments

Bored Of Basic Chicken: Try These Amazing Recipes Instead

When it comes to cheap chicken meals, these recipes are all winners. From smokey thighs to crispy chicken wings, everyone one of these easy recipes can be made ahead of time or use up leftovers for meal planning and the best chicken dinner recipes!

Read full story

Thor's Hammer: The Ultimate Braised Beef Shank Recipe

This hearty braised beef shank recipe takes a classic comforting dinner and updates it with a modern cut for a fun appearance. We use a Thor’s Hammer beef shank, simmered in a red wine braising liquid with savory veggies and herbs for a fun update on a wholesome meal.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy