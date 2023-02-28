Savory Pan-Seared Salmon

This pan-seared salmon is an easy weeknight dinner that’s sure to become a staple in your house. With a delightfully crispy texture, it's a fantastic meaty fish, and on a plate with flavorful pairings of leeks, potatoes, and eggs, it’s one of the best quick, healthy salmon recipes you’ll find.

Photo by Kita Roberts

A good pan-seared salmon recipe is about as good as it gets when it comes to quick seafood recipes. It’s excellent fish for those on the fence about that ‘fishy taste.’ Salmon filets are meaty and delicious and come together for flawless meals in minutes. They hold up to various spices, like in rich salmon curry , and seasonings, like amazing blackened salmon , and take the pan's heat without falling apart.

This pan-seared recipe starts with crispy salmon skin cooked perfectly with so much flavor. This is it for a fish dinner that’s cooked perfectly in just a few minutes.

Photo by Kita Roberts

INGREDIENTS

Ghee – or your favorite neutral cooking oil, like avocado oil

Salt and pepper – we use kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fresh Salmon fillets – we love Copper River Salmon when we can get our hands on it. When buying, ensure they are about the same size so the fish cooks evenly.

White vinegar

Eggs

HOW TO MAKE PAN SEARED SALMON

We deck out this perfect pan-seared salmon with creamy leeks and a poached egg over a bed of peppery arugula. A “salad” that would end up in front of you at the fanciest of places. Crisp golden potatoes, perfectly cooked salmon, creamy leeks, and a sexy poached egg. This recipe looks fancy and complicated, but it really is just a few simple things combined on one plate.

Pat the salmon fillets dry with paper towels and season with a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Then, fire up a skillet. It’s time to pan-sear the salmon. For salmon, a high-quality non-stick pan is wonderful, or my tried and true favorite, cast iron. You want something that has even heat to cook the salmon and that the salmon will release from when ready to flip without pulling or tearing the fish.

The trick is to let the pan preheat over medium-high heat. When you lay the salmon in, it will sear and cook perfectly without sticking. However, if you wait too long and the pan is smoking, remove it from the heat before adding the fish and let it cool down. It’s the sweet spot in between you’re looking for to prevent the salmon from sticking. The even heat will pan-fry the salmon and cook quickly without it drying out.

Melt the ghee or cooking oil in the skillet and swirl to coat. Lay the salmon in the hot pan, skin side down, and allow the fish to sear in the pan. Let the skin get golden and crispy.

Once the salmon has seared, flip it flesh side down and cook for 5 to 7 minutes to your desired doneness. The USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145 degrees F on salmon. However, some people prefer salmon more medium rare. Use an instant-read thermometer for the most accurate temp, but generally, a good rule of thumb for testing the doneness of salmon is if it flakes easily with a fork.

If you’re serving this recipe as shown, the key to success is good timing. Have multiple burners running at once. At the same time you will be searing the salmon, you will want to poach the egg. So have a small pot of water to drop the egg into. We recommend poaching the egg at the very last minute so that it is served piping hot over everything with a perfectly runny yolk.

Photo by Kita Roberts

