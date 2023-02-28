Savory Lamb Ragu

Kita Roberts

This Savory Lamb Ragu with Pappardelle Pasta is the best homemade comfort food dinner. Tender ground lamb is simmered in a rich, hearty, oh-so-flavorful tomato sauce, served over perfectly cooked ribbons of pappardelle pasta, then topped with ricotta and parmesan cheese!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nK444_0l1rrUEg00
Photo byKita Roberts

WHAT IS LAMB RAGU?

Ragu is the Italian word for meat sauce. It describes a rich, flavorful, thick, tomato-based meat sauce. It’s traditionally served over pappardelle pasta, gnocchi, or polenta. An excellent example of ragu sauce and the one you’ve most likely heard of is bolognese, which is usually made with beef. 

While ragu sauce can be made with any meat, the meat of choice in this recipe is ground lamb…and it is so good! It’s classic Italian cooking at its finest for this easy recipe.

This lamb ragu recipe feels like old-world comfort. The perfect cozy meal to sip a glass of red wine and enjoy the best lamb ragu sauce over top of al dente pasta.

This easy lamb recipe with pappardelle pasta is now one of my favorite ways to enjoy lamb. It’s a low and slow kind of meal that’s warm, comforting, and packed with so many layers of flavor from tender ground lamb, porcini and baby Bella mushrooms, fresh herbs and spices, and a perfect homemade tomato sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DDFJ_0l1rrUEg00
Photo byKita Roberts

WHAT YOU NEED TO MAKE THIS RECIPE

Visit GirlCarnivore.com for the full printable step-by-step cozy lamb ragu recipe.

  • Dried Porcini Mushrooms and Boiling Water – you’ll use the boiling water to rehydrate the mushrooms. 
  • Olive Oil – used for browning the lamb. 
  • Lamb – you’ll need 2 pounds of ground lamb for this recipe.
  • Salt and Pepper  – we use kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Onion, Carrot, and Celery – the classic veggie trio used to add color, texture, and flavor.
  • Baby Portabella Mushrooms
  • Garlic, Cumin, Cardamom, Rosemary, Thyme, and Red Pepper Flakes – a simple blend of herbs and spices that give the ragu sauce so much sweet, spicy, earthy flavor. 
  • Bay Leaf
  • Tomato Paste, Red Wine, Soy Sauce, Canned and Diced Tomatoes, Beef Broth – makes up the sweet, tangy, flavorful tomato sauce. 
  • Pappardelle Noodles – these are a classic but you can use whatever your favorite pasta is.
  • Fresh Ricotta cheese and Parmesan Cheese – you can never go wrong with cheese to top it all off.

HOW TO MAKE LAMB RAGU WITH PAPPARDELLE PASTA

  1. Prep the mushrooms: pour the boiling water over the dried porcini and let them rehydrate. Strain the liquid, reserving the liquid, and pat the mushrooms dry. Mince and mix with the baby Bellas. 
  2. Brown the lamb: heat oil in a large Dutch oven or a heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Add the ground meat, season with salt and pepper, and brown for 5-7 minutes breaking the lamb into small pieces to brown evenly. 
  3. Add the veggies: to the lamb, add the onions, carrots, and celery along with the mushrooms. Cook until the veggies are softened, then stir in garlic, cumin, cardamom, rosemary, thyme, and red pepper flakes.
  4. Make the sauce: add tomato paste to the veggie mixture and cook for 2 minutes. Add in red wine, scraping up brown bits, then mix in soy sauce, reserved porcini liquid, and the diced tomatoes with the juices. Add in beef broth, then bring to a light boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 30-45 minutes.
  5. Cook the pasta and serve: make the pasta in a large pot of salted water according to package directions, drain and rinse, then toss with olive oil. Serve topped with the ragu sauce and top with ricotta, salt, pepper, and parmesan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFoiT_0l1rrUEg00
Photo byKita Roberts
MORE LAMB RECIPES YOU’LL LOVE
Irish Lamb Stew
Moroccan Braised Lamb Shanks
Smoked Barbacoa
Perfectly Grilled Rack of Lamb

