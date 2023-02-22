Surf & Turf Burgers with Fried Oysters

Kita Roberts

What happens when you want to chow down on a classic Southern po’boy and have your burger simultaneously? This. The perfect Surf & Turf Burger with Fried Oysters. Go big or go home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zszYb_0kw76LmX00
Photo byKita Roberts

You can have the best of both worlds, and this burger proves it. It’s got a big beefy patty topped with golden-brown Panko fried oysters, and the flavor is out of this world!

This oyster burger recipe is the perfect combination of crunchy fried bites, beefy goodness, and a hit of spice to hold it all together. Inspired by Louisana's big and bold flavors, this Southern bayou burger is a must-try for anyone who loves seafood.

What is a Surf and Turf Burger?

Skip the steak and get your surf-n-turf burger style. Topped with seafood (the surf), this beefy burger (the turf) is well-balanced, flavorful, and delicious - it’s the kind of burger you dream about!

Inspired by Oyster Po’Boys

A thick all-beef patty topped with crispy panko fried oysters and a toasted bun slathered in my secret weapon – a custom aioli – loaded with spice was everything I dreamed it to be. And the best part is that you don’t have to dine out to get it! Get your hands on this colossal burger made in your kitchen!

But, like all things born on the Bayou, this Surf and Turf Burger with Fried Oysters has some quirkiness. After all, throwing a burger with an oyster is a bit out there.

But think about it. Did oysters work as appetizers before a wonderful ribeye dinner in a fancy steak house? Yes? So why not bring the wonder of a fried oyster to a hamburger?

You are creating surf n turf magic here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qb4Zg_0kw76LmX00
Photo byKita Roberts

What You Need To Make The Best Surf And Turf Burger With Fried Oysters

Visit GirlCarnivore.com for the full printable step-by-step surf and turf burger recipe.

For the zesty mayo:

  • Mayonnaise
  • Cajun seasoning

For the Panko fried oysters

  • Oil for frying
  • Oysters - drained and patted dry.
  • Panko breadcrumbs
  • Cajun seasoning
  • All-purpose flour
  • Salt and pepper
  • Eggs
  • Buttermilk - or plain yogurt or sour cream.

For the burgers:

  • Burger patties
  • Sliced cheese - sharp cheddar or Swiss.
  • Buns
  • Butter - melted.
  • Burger toppings - lettuce, tomato, and all your favorites.

How To Make A Surf n Turf Burger

The only challenge to this recipe is bringing the whole stack together in the best possible state of readiness. If the burger is juicy and hot but not overcooked, and the oysters are nice and toasty, then that is ideal.

Make sure your oysters don’t get soggy before going on the burger. Those oysters need to have plenty of crunch on the outside.

For the Zesty Mayo:

  • Whisk the mayo with the Cajun seasoning and pop it into the fridge until you’re ready to use it.

For the Fried Oysters:

  • Mix the Panko breadcrumbs with the Cajun seasoning.
  • Mix the flour with a pinch of salt and pepper.
  • Whisk the eggs and buttermilk in a bowl.
  • Dredge the oysters through the seasoned flour, then dip them into the egg wash and then into the Panko breadcrumbs.
  • Press the oysters into the breadcrumbs to ensure they’re well-covered.
  • Refrigerate the oysters for 2-6 hours before frying.
  • Heat the oil in a large cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven.
  • Fry the oysters until golden brown and drain on paper towels.

For the burgers:

  • Preheat your grill to medium-high heat for offset cooking.
  • Grill the burgers until they reach 130-135 degrees F with an instant-read thermometer.
  • Move the burgers to the top rack of the grill and arrange the cheese on top to melt.
  • Brush the melted butter over the buns and grill until light golden brown.

To assemble:

  • Spread some Zesty Mayo on the top and bottom buns.
  • Arrange the lettuce, burger patty, tomato, and two Panko fried oysters on the bottom bun, then top with the top half of the bun.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zafwb_0kw76LmX00
Photo byKita Roberts

More amazing burger recipes

Visit GirlCarnivore.com for the full printable surf and turf burger recipe 

# recipe# surf and turf burger# surf and turf

Comments / 0

Published by

GirlCarnivore is the food blog for meat lovers. With savory recipes for pork, beef, lamb, seafood and game from grilling and smoking to sous vide and oven roasting by award-winning chef and professional photographer Kita Roberts.

Los Angeles, CA
140 followers

Comments / 0

