Smoked Pork Butt on the Traeger

When it comes to classic barbecue, it’s hard to beat tender, juicy smoked pork butt. It melts from the bones and shreds into delicious bites after hours on low and slow on the grill. But, is making amazing shredded pork something only seasoned pitmasters can achieve? Nope! Anyone can master this simple recipe for the best-pulled pork in their backyard!

Pulled pork piled high ready to enjoy. Photo by Kita Roberts

When cooking a smoked pork butt, the low-temperature smoking process takes this otherwise tough piece of meat and allows the connective tissue to break down for the most tender results with great flavor! It’s the best way to cook this cut. Whether making pulled pork sandwiches, loaded piles of nachos, in smoked pork and beans , enchilada fillings , folding it into mac and cheese , making bbq stuffed peppers , or grilling bbq pork topped pizzas, pulled pork is about as versatile a recipe as you can make.

Serve shredded smoked pork butt as sandwiches, nachos, taco fillings and more. Photo by Kita Roberts

What you need to make this. Photo by Kita Roberts

INGREDIENTS 🐖

For the perfect pulled pork, you need a few things, the pork, the dry rub, the injection, and the mop (and for those who want it, the barbecue sauce at the end). We’re skipping the binder with no mustard and keeping this one as simple as it gets.

8 to 10-pound pork butt . You can get bigger, but it will take longer. I like to keep my time around 8 to 10 hours and I find that works perfectly with an 8 to 10-pound bone in pork butt.

. You can get bigger, but it will take longer. I like to keep my time around 8 to 10 hours and I find that works perfectly with an 8 to 10-pound bone in pork butt. Spices for the pork rub : brown sugar and white sugar, garlic powder, kosher salt, paprika, ancho chili powder (or regular chili powder), mustard powder, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.

See my notes for keto pulled pork recipe ingredients in the recipe notes below.

: brown sugar and white sugar, garlic powder, kosher salt, paprika, ancho chili powder (or regular chili powder), mustard powder, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper. See my notes for keto pulled pork recipe ingredients in the recipe notes below. Optional injection ingredients : apple juice, water, sugar, salt, and Worcestershire sauce (or soy sauce).

: apple juice, water, sugar, salt, and Worcestershire sauce (or soy sauce). Mop ingredients: white vinegar (or apple cider vinegar), cayenne pepper, salt, and lemon juice. Or just use this vinegar based bbq sauce .

If you’re only making one smoked pork butt, use up the remaining grill space for a smoked beer can chicken – the leftovers on both of these are perfect to meal plan the rest of the week!

Pork butt after about 4 hours on the grill. Photo by Kita Roberts

HOW TO SMOKE PORK BUTT IN A TRAEGER 🔥

Start by prepping the pork. Remove it from the packaging and pat it dry.

Then whisk the spices together for the spice rub and mix the ingredients for the injection and the mop to have everything ready.

At this point, go prep your Traeger or pellet grill for smoking. Take the extra time to line the area below the grates with foil for easy clean-up later and make sure the drip bucket or pan is in place.

If you are going to inject the pork, do that before by filling a food-safe syringe and injecting the pork in a variety of places with the liquid.

Next, rub the pork with a thick layer of the dry rub, and make sure to coat all sides and edges.

Make sure the grill is holding 225 degrees F, the hopper is full of pellets, and everything is ready to go before placing the shoulder on the grill.

We have been testing and loving the new charcoal pellets from Cowboy, made with all-natural charcoal and hickory wood for a deeper char-grilled flavor from the pellet smoker.

Looking good! Photo by Kita Roberts

Let the butt smoke for 4 hours, checking the temperature on the pellet smoker from time to time to make sure it is holding 225F. Check the temperature of the pork butt with a digital meat thermomterer and if it has reached 150F, decide if you want to wrap the pork or continue to cook without a wrap.

If wrapping, wrap the pork with a little of the mopping liquid and return to the grill.

At around hours 6 to 8, when the pork has reached 170 F, spray or brush the pork with the mop every half hour. Cook until the meat is tender and the internal temperature reaches 195 to 205F.

Remove the pork, tent it with aluminum foil (or leave it in the wrap), and let it cool for 20 to 30 minutes before pulling the meat. Or until cool enough to safely handle.

For a little fun, start by pulling out the bone first. If it pulls out easily with no resistance or torn meat, you can pretty much guarantee you nailed this pulled pork recipe! (If you aren’t sure that trick will work, don’t have friends watch for unneeded heckling). This smoked pork butt will have a beautiful smoke ring around the outer edge and succulent flavor!

Shred the meat with two forks, bbq claws, or gloved hands.

Smoked pork butt being wrapped. Photo by Kita Roberts

WHAT GOES WITH SMOKED PORK BUTT?

My favorite answer to this comes from Martins BBQ, out of Nashville, where they dish up whole hog sandwiches right from their huge pits all day, every day. And it’s as simple as serving the meat on top of a bun with slaw and a drizzle of bbq sauce, as he says, ‘the way God intended.’

But, if you want great sides for pulled pork sandwiches, some great side dishes are creamy mac and cheese , smoked pork and beans , cornbread, and jalapeno poppers or jalapeno popper fries .