Smoked Chicken Wings Perfect for the Big Game

Need the perfect chicken wing recipe for the big game? These crispy smoked chicken wings have a rich, smoky flavor, a crispy texture on the outside, and tender meat on the inside. Pair it with your favorite sauce to give it added flavor catered to your personal preference, and pair it with bleu cheese dressing on the side for optimal results!
Smoked Chicken Wings Ingredients
- Chicken Wings (we use completely thawed whole wings, but drums or flats would work here.)
- Baking powder
- Cornstarch
- Salt - we always use kosher salt
- Favorite bbq spice blend Turkey dry brine (we used Grill Dads Maple Chili dry brine)
- Cayenne chili powder
For serving:
- Hot sauce, buffalo sauce, garlic parm sauce, or bbq sauce
- Blue cheese dressing
How to Smoke Chicken Wings
- Add the baking powder, cornstarch, salt, and bbq spices to a large resealable bag.
- Remove the wings from the package and pat the wings dry with paper towels.
- Add wings to the bag, seal, and shake to coat.
Then, place chicken wings on a wire rack nestled on a rimmed baking sheet in an even layer. Chill, aka air dry, uncovered in the fridge for 3 hours.
Prep the smoker
- Prep the Traeger pellet grill for smoking. Add wood chips in a smoking tube or smoking box to the grill grates for a deeper smoked flavor, or add 1 mesquite wood chunk to the back corner of the smoker. If you're using a charcoal grill, make a 2-zone fire, and when the smoke is clean, add the chicken. Or if you are using a gas grill, use a smoker box as well over indirect heat to infuse good barbecue flavor.
- Place the chicken wings on the grill grates and close the lid.
Smoke the wings
- Smoke 225 degrees F for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
- Flip all of the wings and crank the heat up to sear.
- Crisp the wings for 20 minutes—rotate as needed to avoid charring.
Remove from grill
- Wings are done when they reach a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees F with an instant-read thermometer—but we take them to 170 - 175 for an extra “fall off the bone” bite.
- Quickly toss in bbq, buffalo, or hot sauce if desired. We love coating ours in Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce and serving them with garlic parmesan wing sauce for dipping.
- Serve hot with blue cheese dressing on the side, and enjoy your tasty Traeger wings!
