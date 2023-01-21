Bacon-wrapped stuffed chicken breast might sound like a fancy meal that's hard to make, but they’re really very easy to make. This savory dinner recipe will become one of your favorite meals after you taste it. Stuffed with goat cheese and then wrapped in bacon, it makes the perfect weeknight family dinner.

This bacon-wrapped stuffed chicken is a delicious, quick, and easy recipe that I’ve been making for years. The thinly pounded chicken is loaded with creamy goat cheese and herbs wrapped in bacon, then seared off and tastes like it's straight from your favorite restaurant.

Boneless skinless chicken breasts are the key to this recipe. Check the package when buying to look for evenly sized chicken portions. Take a moment to trim off any fat or loose bits before pounding these out.

Goat cheese. Look for chevre in a log or crumbles to make this recipe easy. Bonus points if you get the kind loaded with herbs.

Fresh herbs like basil and thyme go a long way boosting the flavor of this recipe.

Black pepper

Bacon, go for a thick cut here, as thin cut can burn or stick to the pan.

Toothpicks. Remove at least 3 toothpicks per breast and have them set aside, that way you dont have to pause to wash your hands to grab more if needed.

Olive Oil

HOW TO COOK STUFFED CHICKEN BREAST

First, pound out the chicken breast. Depending on the chicken, you may want to take a paring knife and clean up any fat or loose pieces before continuing on. You are trying to create a uniform thickness for even cooking time.

Once the chicken is all pounded out, arrange the goat cheese evenly in the center of each breast. Season the chicken with minced herbs and pepper.

Next, work to wrap the chicken around the filling, folding any necessary pieces over to make a uniform roll.

Then, carefully wrap the chicken in the bacon, and secure with toothpicks.

In a preheated skillet, sear the bacon-wrapped chicken on all sides (this makes for crispy bacon when enjoying later and a step I never skip) before finishing it off in the oven to cook until it reaches a safe 165F.

Allow the chicken to rest before serving because the cheese on the inside is super hot at this point!