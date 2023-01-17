Thor's Hammer: The Ultimate Braised Beef Shank Recipe

This hearty braised beef shank recipe takes a classic comforting dinner and updates it with a modern cut for a fun appearance. We use a Thor’s Hammer beef shank, simmered in a red wine braising liquid with savory veggies and herbs for a fun update on a wholesome meal.

Photo by Kita Roberts

This easy beef shank recipe requires only a few simple ingredients yet still offers a lot of taste. The braising process tenderizes the otherwise tough meat and adds significantly to its savory and rich sauce. Whether you’re braising lamb shanks or veal, this method is our tried and true favorite for infusing the biggest taste into the meal. For best results, pair this easy dinner recipe with mashed potatoes or vegetables.

WHAT IS A VOLCANO BEEF SHANK, AKA THOR’S HAMMER?

Beef shank is a timeless cut for many old-school recipes made to feed a lot of people. Cut from the shank, leg portion of the cow, otherwise known as a cross-cut shank, it’s a highly worked tough cut. Which makes it ideal for braising. And, it’s gotten a modern update, where the butcher has exposed the top part of the bone from the shank center cut and is marketing it as Thor’s Hammer or Volcano cut beef shank. It’s similar to osso buco meat but offers a more elaborate presentation. Not sure where to get one? Check out our guide to buying meat online.

If you aren’t familiar with osso buco (or ossobuco), it’s an Italian word for ‘bone with a hole,’ referencing the marrow hole of typically veal shanks. But can also be cut from pork, like in our savory pork osso buco.

Photo by Kita Roberts

BEEF SHANK INGREDIENTS

Bone-in beef shank – beef cross cut shank with the bone Frenched for show or traditional beef shank bone

Salt – we always use kosher salt

Carrots – roughly cut into large chunks

Onion – chopped into large wedges

Fresh Garlic cloves

Pepper – freshly crushed black pepper

GirlCarnivore Over Easy Spice Blend – or your favorite robust herb mix, like Italian seasoning

Tomato paste

Red Wine – use a dry red wine you’d be happy to drink later. If you want, you can substitute beef stock, but we find the flavor not as robust.

Fresh Thyme sprigs

Fresh Rosemary sprigs

HOW TO BRAISE A BEEF SHANK

The goal is to cook this low and slow to a temp of 200 to 205 degrees F to break down all the tough connective tissue. It will be tender meat that shreds easily but still has a little tug from the bone. Let’s break it down:

PREP THE BEEF SHANK

Lower the oven rack to the lower mid level and preheat the oven as instructed in the recipe card at the bottom of this post.

Trim excess fat from beef shank as needed. Secure with butcher’s twine along the circumference and season liberally on all sides with salt. Securing it simply helps to retain the shape for the finished dish presentation. If you aren’t concerned about this, you could skip this step.

Preheat a large dutch oven over medium heat and add canola oil to the large pot.

Place the beef shank in and sear on all sides, using tongs to rotate the shank as needed for up to ten minutes—then set aside.

Reduce the heat and add carrots, onion, garlic, tomato paste, salt, and spice blend to the roasting pan.

Deglaze the pan with wine using caution as it will bubble and steam.

Using a wooden spoon, scrape up any browned bits on the bottom. Slowly add the remaining wine and bring to a simmer.

Tie the rosemary and thyme sprigs together and add them to the pot.

BRAISE THE BEEF SHANK

Add shank back to pot. Cook covered, occasionally rotating the meat to cook all sides evenly and basting it with the red wine sauce.

REST AND SERVE

Carefully remove the pot from the oven. Using tongs, set the beef shank on a cutting board, tenting with foil to rest. Carefully remove the rosemary and thyme from the red wine sauce.

Shred the beef from the bone and ladle the accumulated juices over top or serve large chunks individually with a knife and fork to allow individuals to cut.

Garnish with a pinch of fresh thyme sprigs, lemon zest, minced fresh parsley, salt and pepper to serve.

