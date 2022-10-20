How to get verified on TikTok? You can now apply to be TikTok verified

Kishor Panthi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzOTq_0if5vmDL00
Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

If you are active on Tiktok then you might be confused about how to get a blue checkmark on your profile. The application has changed the process of applying for a verification badge.  The application has started to allow users to apply for verification and introduced the application of applying for a verification badge. 

The process of applying for a blue checkmark on Tiktok is very easy. Previously, it was possible to request by contacting via email, but now it is possible to make a request online by filling in the general details.  After submitting your email, username, and details about yourself, the TikTok team will review it.

In the question of 'what can we help you with?', you can submit details about yourself and reference links. Although Tiktok has provided an online form, it has not issued guidance on how to fill it. It is not clear how many days Tiktok will decide on the blue checkmark after applying. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9j2m_0if5vmDL00
Screenshot of TikTok verification request formKishor Panthi

According to TikTok, the following attributes they require to verify: 

• Active: your account must have logged in within the past 6 months.

• Authentic: your account represents a real person, business, or entity. Only one verification per business, or person except for language-specific accounts. If you are a business, institution, or entity, your email domain must represent your business during the verification approval process (ex. @tiktok.com).

• Complete: your account must currently be public and have a completed profile with a bio, name, profile photo, and at least one video.

• Notable: We review accounts that are featured in multiple news sources, and we don't consider press releases and sponsored or paid media.

• Secure: Your account should have multi-factor authentication with a verified email. This ensures that the authentic owner stays the authentic owner and is protected from malicious actors.

Click here to apply for the blue checkmark. 

According to TikTok, a verified badge means that TikTok has confirmed the account belongs to the user it represents. It appears next to a TikTok user's account name in search results and on the profile as a visible blue check mark. 

'TikTok provides verified badges to help users make informed choices about the accounts they chose to follow. Our users come from all walks of life and the verified badge is a quick and clear way to let you know you are following the real deal, rather than a fake or fan account,' the website of the social media site reads.

Like other social networks, TikTok has made it clear that there are a number of factors considered in granting a verified badge, including whether the notable account is authentic, unique, active, and – of course – adheres to  Community Guidelines and Terms of Service. For celebrities, non-profits, or official brand pages, this badge builds an important layer of clarity with the TikTok community. 

If you are planning to apply for a verification badge on TikTok, make sure your profile meets TikTok's community guidelines. Be authentic, go viral, be active and unique, apply for a verification badge, and wait for TikTok to get back to you. 

Published by

Kishor Panthi is the founder and editor-in-chief of Khasokhas, a New York-based outlet that publishes in Nepali and English. He is the author of 3 books- Kampan, Untranslatable &Zero Mile. He writes about social issues, immigration, politics.

New York, NY
25 followers

