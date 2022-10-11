Sarbendra Khanal on a political journey, the USA had removed Nepal from the hub of terrorism during his tenure

Kishor Panthi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVpdX_0iT8zCDC00
Sarbendra Khanal after the registration of his candidacy for the November 20 House of Representatives election from Kathmandu constituency 6Courtesy of Sarbendra Khanal

Sarbendra Khanal, the former chief of Nepal Police, has started his political journey. He started his political journey with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), one of the major political parties in Nepal.

Khanal has registered his candidacy for the November 20 House of Representatives election from Kathmandu constituency 6. Khanal was the chief of Nepal police when the Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) KP Oli was the Prime Minister of Nepal. About three years after his retirement, he joined a political party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTBqa_0iT8zCDC00
Sarbendra Khanal after the registration of his candidacy.Courtesy of Sarbendra Khanal

Khanal succeeded in bringing changes in the working style of the Nepal Police while he was in the leadership. Through the community-police partnership program, the police organization was able to control criminal activities in society under the leadership of Khanal.

Khanal, who succeeded in developing and successfully implementing the community-police partnership program concept, was able to improve the image of the Nepal Police not only in the country but also in the international arena. After the reforms during Sarbendra's tenure, the USA removed Nepal from the playground of terrorists.

In the Country Reports on Terrorism from 2015 to 2018, the US Department of State mentioned that the Indian Mujahideen expanded its area of operations into Nepal and Nepal was the biggest hub for Indian Mujahideen operatives. But in the report of 2019, the Department of State removed Nepal from the hub of terrorists and the hub of Indian Mujahideen.

After the reforms led by Sarbendra Khanal as the Chief of Nepal Police, the US Department of State removed Nepal from the playground of terrorists and the hub of Indian Mujahideen. Under the leadership of Khanal, the Nepal Police did significant work in the field of security throughout 2019.

Khanal's campaign, which developed a culture of punishing wrongdoers and rewarding good ones, succeeded in adding new hope and enthusiasm to the organization.

To address the growing challenges of human trafficking and cybercrime, Khanal made the Special Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau, National Police Crime Branch, Cyber ​​Bureau, and Human Trafficking Investigation Bureau units effective.

Published by

Kishor Panthi is the founder and editor-in-chief of Khasokhas, a New York-based outlet that publishes in Nepali and English. He is the author of 3 books- Kampan, Untranslatable &Zero Mile. He writes about social issues, immigration, politics.

New York, NY
25 followers

