Candlelight vigil held at Diversity Plaza to remember Hurricane Ida victims

Dozens gathered at Jackson Heights' Diversity Plaza Thursday night to remember the victims of Hurricane Ida.

On the anniversary of the death of three Nepalis, including a 19-month-old child, due to Hurricane Ida in New York, many people came out to light a candle in memory of those that have passed.

The program was organized by Chhaya CDC, an organization dedicated to addressing the housing and economic needs of low-income South Asian and Indo-Caribbean New Yorkers.

In the program, speakers called on the city and state to legalize basement apartments in NYC. New York State Senator Jessica Ramos expressed commitment to legalizing basement apartments.

Due to Hurricane Ida in New York last year, 11 people living in the basement apartments died, including 3 Nepalis from the same family.

Last year, 19-month-old Lopsang Lama, his father Ang Gelu Lama, 49, and his mother, Mingma Sherpa, drowned in the basement of a house on 64th Street in Woodside. They were living in the basement and their basement apartment was flooded.

The flood was pouring in through their windows. Later, when the police reached the spot, they were found dead. They were from Solukhumbu Junbesi of Nepal. They had been living in the USA for almost 15 years.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, Comptroller Brad Lander on Tuesday had released a new report that lays the groundwork for legalizing New York City’s basement apartments.

Hurricane Ida was a deadly and destructive Category 4 Atlantic hurricane. The impact of Ida in New York was unusually intense and deadly.