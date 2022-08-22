Jersey City Nepali Women Celebrate 'Teej' For Empowerment

Kishor Panthi

Nepali women in Jersey City celebrated 'Teej' for women empowerment. 'Teej' is one of the most important festivals celebrated by women from Nepal. The event was organized by Hudson Speaks, Bolo Behen, NRNA, and Women for Cause.

Jersey City Council President Joyce Watterman was also present at the event. Famous Nepali artist Bashundhara Bhusal was honored in the program.

Certificates were also awarded to 22 Nepali women who graduated from the financial literacy program. Financial Literacy Program Teacher Catherine Tansey was also present at the event.

"This program carries important message for women's empowerment," said senior program director of Hudson Speaks Dr. Bishnumaya Pariyar.

Kishor Panthi's book Zero Mile, which contains tips on American immigration and other topics, was also presented as a gift to those who graduated from the financial literacy program on behalf of Hudson Speaks.

Hudson Speaks provides free and confidential services such as a 24-hour crisis hotline; 24-hour accompaniments to hospitals, courts, and law enforcement agencies; individual counseling for survivors and their significant others; group counseling for survivors and their significant others; recruitment and training of Rape Care Advocates who provide accompaniments to survivors; and community education on issues pertaining to sexual assault, such as awareness and risk reduction.

Bolo Behen (Speak Sister) is an initiative of Hudson SPEAKS offering free services for South Asian women in Hudson County who are experiencing domestic and sexual violence.

"Our mission is to create a safe space with a full range of culturally sensitive and language-specific information, support services and advocacy. ​We strive to create dialogue throughout Hudson County by reaching out to a wide variety of groups, organizations and individuals," reads the official website of Bolo Behen.