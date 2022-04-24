Brooklyn, NY

Canarsie Shooting Leaves One Brother Indicted and Charged for Attempted Murder, The Other Brother Pleads for His Freedom

Kisha Walker

CANARSIE, Brooklyn -

The aftermath of an argument between two brothers in their family home in Canarsie, Brooklyn, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:20 p.m., has created what appears to be an irrevocable circumstance that neither brother wants.

Stephan Jules, 23, adamantly proclaims that he unintentionally pulled the trigger, shooting his older brother Riccardi Jules, 24, during an argument in the Canarsie apartment they shared. Riccardi sustained serious injuries when the discharged bullet traveled through his left lung which chipped his spine, MSN.com reports.

Riccardi, who needs a feeding tube and is unable to communicate verbally, has expressed that he is not in favor to having charges brought against his brother. He is in agreement that the shooting was indeed an accident, their mom and his lawyer both claim. Riccardi has been communicating by pointing to letters on a chart, per MSN.com.

“Last week I told him his brother’s going to turn himself in,” their mother, Stephane Etienne said. “He nods when we stop at a letter on the chart; and he said no.”, per MSN.com.

However, Brooklyn prosecutors had a different perspective on Stephan's intentions that night. They contend that Jules, 23, meant to do his brother harm during the argument. A grand jury indicted Stephan on Thursday, April 21,2022 for attempted murder, MSN.com reports.

Per MSN.com, “My heart is breaking, literally, for both my kids,” said Etienne, 47, standing outside Brookdale Hospital where Riccardi is receiving treatment. Etienne continues, “It’s literally too much... Life literally will be unbearable for me knowing that he’s in [jail].”

MSN.com reports, Etienne lives with her two sons. But she was in Massachusetts on April 12 when the unthinkable happened at about 8:20 p.m. According to a criminal complaint, an uncle at the apartment heard Stephan threaten to use a gun during the argument with Riccardi. He then heard a shot and rushed into the room, where he found Riccardi bleeding on the floor. Stephan panicked.

Per MSN.com, “It was an accident and I don’t want to spend the rest of my life in jail,” Stephan said, according to the complaint. Then he ran off. It’s not clear how Stephan got the gun. The sibling's mother said she had no idea a firearm was in the home. Stephan has a sealed gun charge and a 2019 arrest for criminal mischief, police sources said.

MSN.com reports, Stephan surrendered to cops on Monday, April 18th, 2022, and is still being held on $100,000 cash bail at Rikers Island. “He was breaking down on the phone asking how his brother is, even where he is — he’s worried about his brother,” Etienne said, recalling Stephan’s calls from Rikers. “It’s heartbreaking.”

The two brothers are close and went to the gym together the day of the shooting, Etienne said. “(Stephan) says he doesn’t know what happened. He said he heard ‘boom’ and saw smoke,” Etienne said. “I don’t know anything because ultimately the two of them know.", MSN.com reported.

“Neither one of them would ever intentionally hurt the other...They’re both my babies,” she insisted, MSN.com reports.

Stephan’s lawyer, Nicholas Ramcharitar, said he and his firm made it “abundantly clear” to prosecutors that Riccardi doesn’t want to press charges. “While this was an incredibly tragic accident, it was, nonetheless, an accident. We will continue to defend Mr. Jules fervently,” he said, per MSN.com.

Riccardi will eventually have the feeding tube removed and will be able to speak. He’s expected to make a full recovery, per MSN.com.

