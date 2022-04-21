Ex-Lover's Confession Leads to Murder Charges in the Case of Woman's Body Found Stuffed in Duffel Bag in Queens

Crime Scene Tape Bing.com

* Information reported by NYPost.com has been used as a resource for this article, as well as Newsweek and the Daily Mail*

FOREST HILL, Queens -

David Bonola, 44, was taken into custody and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon over the brutal weekend slaying of Queens mom Orsolya Gaal, the NYPD confirmed early Thursday. Multiple sources told the NY Post that Bonola was the handyman thought to have been Gaal's ex-lover, and that he gave a full confession after his arrest.

Police were able to pinpoint Bonola, due to a pair of blood-soaked boots left at Gaal’s stately Forest Hills home after she was stabbed nearly 60 times, in the early hours on Saturday, April 16, 2022, sources said. Bonola, who is from Richmond Hill, has no prior arrests, according to NYPD, the NY Post reports. Gaal, 51, went out to a show at Lincoln Center with friends on Friday, April 15, 2022, evening — and then hung out at a bar in her neighborhood, seemingly as if expecting to meet someone who never showed, sources said, NY Post reports. The Daily Mail reported, once home, not long after midnight, Gaal let Bonola into her home. It's unclear if she had invited him over, or if he showed up unannounced, he has knowledge about a key hidden in a barbecue.” the Post reports. They went inside and down to the basement because her youngest son, Leo, was upstairs at the time. Her husband Howard and oldest son Jamie were out of town looking at colleges. At some point, the pair started arguing and Bonola stabbed her 58 times using a knife that he found inside the house, reported the Daily Mail. He then retrieved her son's hockey bag and waited until 4am, then wheeled her body out of the home, leaving a bloody trail through the streets of Forest Hills and dumping it less than half a mile away, reported the Daily Mail. Detectives found the likely murder weapon at the scene, as well as his jacket, which he appeared to have tossed while fleeing the scene, the Post reports.

He also sent a text to Howard Klein, Gaal's husband, claiming to have been someone she once sent to jail in a failed attempt to throw police off his scent, the Daily Mail reported.

Bonola then walked to his own home, through Forest Park. The next day, he went to the hospital for treatment to wounds on his hands, the Daily Mail reports.

As police officers were canvassing the area on Wednesday night, they spotted Bonola and approached him. Authorities knew about the affair and wanted to question him; so, they brought him in for questioning at the 112th Precinct, where he confessed to the entire murder, the Daily Mail reported.

Bonola was arrested late Wednesday after returning to the crime scene near his ex-lover’s stately Forest Hills home, where he was taken in by detectives who were there looking for more surveillance video in the case, Essig said, the Post reports.

“He voluntarily came back to the 112 precinct and made incriminating statements,” the chief of detectives said of the “horrendous homicide.”, the Post reports.

A press conference on Thursday, NYPD detectives revealed Bonola had worked in Gaal's family home and was 'known to the family.' It's unclear if Gaal's husband, Howard Klein, was aware of her affair. the Daily Mail has reported.