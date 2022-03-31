Welfare Check Leads Police to The Gruesome Discovery of Human Remains in Kitchen of Texas Dad

Police Activity Bing.com

*Information reported by NYPost.com and The Daily Beast has been used as a source for this report.

NEW BOSTON, Texas -

A concerned neighbor's request for a welfare check on Tuesday, March, 29, 2022, over their concern for their neighbor's son at the east Texas home of 67-Year-Old David McMichael, has led Authorities to human skeletal remains found casually in his kitchen; and the arrest of the Texas Man, Police said in a press release the NYPost.com reports.

The Daily Beast is reporting, McMichael, 67, said the remains were those of his son Jason, who had died some four years earlier in May 2018. Police did not say how old the son would have been when he died, if in fact the remains are proven to be his. Police say they were carrying out the welfare check after a neighbor expressed concern for the son. In a press release, police say when they asked the elder McMichael if he knew why they ( the police) were there, he said it was because of the corpse, The press release says.