Brooklyn, NY

"I Need A Lawyer, I Did Nothing Wrong!": 83-Year-Old Suspected Killer Maintains Innocence in Gruesome Dismemberment Case

Kisha Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkTkR_0ehyH1UR00
Police ActivityBing.com

*Information reported by the Brooklyn Paper and FOX 5 NEWS have been used as a source for this report.

BROOKLYN, New York

Harvey Marcelin, 83, who identifies as transgender, proclaims her innocence against the murder charges brought against her in the dismemberment case of Susan Leyden, 68, who she is accused of killing earlier this month. To the account of the Brooklyn Paper and members of the press who were present at the time Marcelin was led away by detectives out of the 75th precinct stationhouse, to the Brooklyn Criminal Court for her arraignment exclaimed, " I Need a Lawyer, I did nothing wrong! ".

Updated charges against 83-Year-Old Harvey, Marcelin, who was recently arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse, were announced on March 11, 2022, in a briefing conducted by Police Commissioner, Keechant Sewell and Chief of Detectives James Essig where they stated:

“The subject had been charged with the unlawful disposal of a body. Those charges were upgraded late yesterday, pursuant to a grand jury indictment, against the suspect for murder,” Commissioner Sewell said Friday. “This investigation was challenging, and I want to thank Chief Essig and detectives of the 75 squad and Brooklyn North homicide. I also want to thank the Brooklyn district attorney Eric Gonzalez and his team for the critical role they played in developing this case in the grand jury, which led to the indictment.”

The chaos began earlier this month when authorities received a call on March 3, of the gruesome discovery of a human female torso found in a shopping cart in the Cypress Hills area of Brooklyn. A few days later, on March 4, officers searched Marcelin's apartment and found a human head and other body parts as well as blood-splattered shopping bags, the NYPD said. On March 7, NYPD received another call of terrible findings, this time, a human leg severed at the knee and discarded inside of a tire on Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues. Shortly after, surveillance footage showed Marcelin dumping the dismembered body parts of Susan Leyden. NYPD also obtained footage which shows Marcelin riding a motorized wheelchair in a 99-cent store. When she stood up from the chair, a bag with a severed human leg can been seen in the seat.

"This is a gruesome and barbaric homicide which resulted in a headless torso being disposed of on a New York City corner, and it takes a serial killer off our street,” said Chief Essig. “This is just the latest of a list of heinous offenses conducted over a period of a lifetime by Miss Harvey and we can only hope that she can do no more.”

According to a New York Data Base, Marcelin's record has five previous arrests, including felony assault in September 1957 and rape in March 1963.

Fox 5 News reported, On April 18, 1963, Marcelin shot Jacqueline Bonds with a .32-caliber revolver inside an apartment in Harlem. Three bullet wounds were found in her body. Marcelin was convicted, served 20 years in prison, and was released in May 1984.

In November 1985, she stabbed a girlfriend to death in Central Park, police said. After repeatedly stabbing the victim, Marcelin placed her body in a trash bag and left it on a street in Manhattan. Marcelin was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to a prison term of 6 to 12 years.

Marcelin was released from the Cayuga Correctional Facility in August 2019. At a State Parole Board hearing in 1997, Marcelin admitted that she had "problems" with women.

Harvey Marcelin has since been appointed a Public Defender.

# Dismemberment# Homicide# Serial Killer# Brooklyn# New York

Published by

Kisha Walker is a published Author, Writer, Poet, Ghostwriter, and has been an Activist against Police Brutality for the past 16 years. Kisha has also contributed to society by engaging in civic communal activities such as supporting the Political processes of American Democracy. With respect for the integrity of journalism, Kisha will report on happenings within NYC, as well as nationwide news that may have relevance to the community.

New York, NY
159 followers

