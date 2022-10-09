The Walmart Museum will be renovated

The Walmart Museum in Arkansas is getting a facelift. The retailer announced plans to renovate the museum. According to the company, the goal is to make the museum more inclusive, accessible, and interactive.

The Walmart Museum, Walton's 5&10, and the Spark Café will be renovated from November 1st through Spring 2024. They will be moving to a temporary location at the Ledger for the renovation. The temporary space is just down the road from the current one.

The renovation will add more space to the museum, new educational spaces, and an updated rooftop patio.

The Spark Café will go mobile

During the renovation, the Spark Café will go mobile. The new Spark Café ice cream truck will appear on Bentonville Square this winter.

Walmart assures that the fifty-cent cutie cups will be available in the ice cream truck.

According to the Walmart Museum website, the Spark Café is a tribute to Sam Walton's love for ice cream.

The museum tells the story of the retail giant

The Walmart Museum is located in the company's hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. It chronicles the story of Walmart, from its humble beginnings as a small-town store to its current status as a global retail giant.

According to Walmart, Sam Walton called the museum "a labor of love".

The museum is owned and operated by Walmart and is open to the public free of charge.

The Walmart Museum website provides more information about the renovation and the temporary location.

For updates on the Spark Café, you can follow its Facebook page.