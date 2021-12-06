Khloé Kardashian and other celebrities who believe in aliens

It might not surprise you that many celebrities believe in aliens. These are some of the most well-known famous people who claim that we are not alone.

Khloé Kardashian tweeted: "UFOs are real!"

In 2015, Khloé Kardashian published a tweet about a claimed UFO sighting in Los Angeles. In her tweet, Kardashian declared: "UFOs are real!"

Khloé Kardashian tweeted about a claimed UFO sighting in Los Angeles. khloekardashian/Twitter

Miley Cyrus claims she got chased by a UFO

Miley Cyrus told Interview magazine that she got chased by a UFO when she was driving in San Bernandino with her friend.

Cyrus described the UFO as "a flying snowplow".

Alicia Keys believes aliens are among us

In an interview on BuzzFeed, Alicia Keys said she believes in aliens.

Not only does Alicia Keys believe in aliens, according to the interview, she also believes aliens are living among us on Earth.

According to Alicia Keys, we have all seen a UFO at some point.

Demi Lovato claims she saw a blue orb

On eonline.com, Demi Lovato claims she has seen a UFO. According to Lovato, she saw the UFO in the desert in Joshua Tree. She described the UFO as a "blue orb that was about 50 feet away".

Megan Fox believes in "everything"

In an interview for MTV, Megan Fox said she believes in "everything". According to MTV News, "everything" includes aliens.

Katy Perry tweeted she believes in aliens

In 2011, Katy Perry tweeted she believes in both aliens and ghosts, but more in aliens.

Katy Perry tweeted she believes in aliens. katyperry/Twitter

Do you agree or disagree with the celebrities who believe in aliens? Please share your thoughts in the comments!